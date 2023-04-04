HSE issues ‘safety alert’ amid fears missing worker fell through hole on oil rig deck

An error occurred. Please try again.

The HSE has issued a warning to all oil and gas and offshore wind operators to check over their vessels amid fears a worker went through a hole in the floor of a North Sea rig.

50-year-old Jason Thomas has not been recovered since going missing from the Valaris 121, 100 miles off Aberdeen, in January.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) notice, published last week, confirmed fears that he went through a hole in the rig decking – which was discovered on January 22; the same day he went missing.

The notice stated a section of polymer grating had been dislodged putting employees at risk of “falling through the subsequent hole”.

A new safety alert from the watchdog states that sections of polymer floor gratings, used on offshore oil and gas platforms, vessels and wind generation installations, can become dislodged.

The alert calls for all duty holders and employers to identify all areas of grating across their installations to ensure they are safe, prioritising safety-critical areas.

“Workers and others are at risk of tripping on unsecured flooring or falling through the subsequent hole.”

It adds: “Investigations have revealed that fasteners used to secure the polymer grating flooring sections have not been installed or positioned as per the original equipment manufacturer’s (OEM’s) guidance, or in line with industry good practice”.

On the HSE notice published last week, RMT Union boss Jake Molloy told Energy Voice that it “confirm(ed) that our fears were fully verified” that Mr Thomas may have gone through the grating hole.

He later said Valaris should share information “willingly and transparently” around the circumstances of the event.

Last week the HSE said it is continuing to investigate the circumstances and is liaising with authorities.

It added: “No further detail will be given during the investigation. We have been in contact with Jason’s family, with whom our thoughts remain.”