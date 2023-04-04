HSE issues ‘safety alert’ amid fears missing worker fell through hole on oil rig deck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

HSE issues ‘safety alert’ amid fears missing worker fell through hole on oil rig deck

There are concerns that other North Sea rigs could have the same issue as the Valaris 121, where 50-year-old Jason Thomas went missing in January.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
04/04/2023, 6:55 am Updated: 04/04/2023, 7:56 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by DC Thomsonoil rig hole
The Valaris 121 in Dundee in January.

The HSE has issued a warning to all oil and gas and offshore wind operators to check over their vessels amid fears a worker went through a hole in the floor of a North Sea rig.

50-year-old Jason Thomas has not been recovered since going missing from the Valaris 121, 100 miles off Aberdeen, in January.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) notice, published last week, confirmed fears that he went through a hole in the rig decking – which was discovered on January 22; the same day he went missing.

The notice stated a section of polymer grating had been dislodged putting employees at risk of “falling through the subsequent hole”.

A new safety alert from the watchdog states that sections of polymer floor gratings, used on offshore oil and gas platforms, vessels and wind generation installations, can become dislodged.

The alert calls for all duty holders and employers to identify all areas of grating across their installations to ensure they are safe, prioritising safety-critical areas.

“Workers and others are at risk of tripping on unsecured flooring or falling through the subsequent hole.”

It adds: “Investigations have revealed that fasteners used to secure the polymer grating flooring sections have not been installed or positioned as per the original equipment manufacturer’s (OEM’s) guidance, or in line with industry good practice”.

On the HSE notice published last week, RMT Union boss Jake Molloy told Energy Voice that it “confirm(ed) that our fears were fully verified” that Mr Thomas may have gone through the grating hole.

He later said Valaris should share information “willingly and transparently” around the circumstances of the event.

Last week the HSE said it is continuing to investigate the circumstances and is liaising with authorities.

It added: “No further detail will be given during the investigation. We have been in contact with Jason’s family, with whom our thoughts remain.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts