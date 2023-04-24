Sparrows top team to exit after Altrad takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Sparrows top team to exit after Altrad takeover

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
24/04/2023, 9:35 am Updated: 24/04/2023, 10:25 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Sparrowssparrows altrad
Sparrows. L-R: CFO Neil Johnson, CEO Stewart Mitchell and CTO Ewen Kerr will all exit next month.

The top executive team of Aberdeen-headquartered contractor Sparrows are to exit the business after a buyout from French engineering giant Altrad.

Chief executive Stewart Mitchell, chief financial officer Neil Johnson and chief technical officer Ewen Kerr will all exit on May 31, alongside the group HR director Laura Lee.

Sparrows is moving to a “regional operational model” to better align with Altrad’s business.

Regional directors and managers are to be appointed to replace the executives.

Altrad has not named them, but said many have “been in the company for over 10 years”.

Alpha Offshore Service, Sparrows’ wind energy business, will continue to be run by existing management.

© ABERDEEN JOURNALS LTD
Sparrows Offshore Group, Dern Building, Denmore Road, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.

The move will not impact existing or potential customers, Altrad said.

Co-CEO of Altrad, Ran Oren, said: “Sparrows has continued to perform well, if not better than expected, and we are delighted to have Sparrows as part of the Altrad family.

“The move to this new structure will allow us to provide better support to the business, while the experience in the regional leadership teams provides continuity of service to customers so they can be assured of the same high levels of delivery.

“I would like to thank all the senior leadership team who are leaving the business for their very significant contributions and wish them all the best as they move on to new challenges.”

Altrad announced the acquisition of Sparrows in March 2022, taking on around 2,000 workers.

At the time, Altrad said the firm will run independently within the group “therefore redundancies are unlikely”.

