Oil & Gas / North Sea

Gallery: North Sea oil and gas workers on the picket line

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
24/04/2023, 10:24 am Updated: 24/04/2023, 2:51 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Unite OffshoreAround 1,300 workers are striking as unrest in the North Sea comes to a head.
Around 1,300 workers are striking as unrest in the North Sea comes to a head.

North Sea workers have captured images of their offshore picket lines as they take part in the biggest stoppage in a generation.

Unite Offshore has shared several photos on social media of crews downing tools on a number of oil and gas installations dotted around the basin.

© Supplied by Unite Offshore Ninian Southern.
© Supplied by Unite Offshore Tiffany.
© Supplied by Unite Offshore Ninian Southern.
© Supplied by Unite Offshore Captain.
© Supplied by Unite Offshore Clyde.
© Supplied by Unite Offshore FPF-1.
© Supplied by Unite Offshore Clair.
© Supplied by Unite Offshore Piper Bravo.
© Supplied by Unite Offshore Captain FPSO.

All in all, around 1,300 workers will strike across dozens of platforms in the North Sea today and tomorrow.

It is claimed the action will hamper operators operators including BP (LON: BP), CNR International, EnQuest (LON: ENQ), Harbour Energy (LON: HBR), Shell (LON: SHEL) and Taqa (ADX: TAQA).

Trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said the focus is on ensuring continuity of production, despite the reduced staffing offshore.

Despite claims from Unite that the strikes could bring installations to a standstill, some operators have suggested they don’t expect any impact on production.

Among those that are staging walkouts include electrical, production and mechanical technicians, alongside deck crew, scaffolders, crane operators, pipefitters, platers and riggers at Bilfinger UK, Petrofac, Stork and Sparrows.

