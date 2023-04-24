Gallery: North Sea oil and gas workers on the picket line

An error occurred. Please try again.

North Sea workers have captured images of their offshore picket lines as they take part in the biggest stoppage in a generation.

Unite Offshore has shared several photos on social media of crews downing tools on a number of oil and gas installations dotted around the basin.

All in all, around 1,300 workers will strike across dozens of platforms in the North Sea today and tomorrow.

It is claimed the action will hamper operators operators including BP (LON: BP), CNR International, EnQuest (LON: ENQ), Harbour Energy (LON: HBR), Shell (LON: SHEL) and Taqa (ADX: TAQA).

Trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said the focus is on ensuring continuity of production, despite the reduced staffing offshore.

Despite claims from Unite that the strikes could bring installations to a standstill, some operators have suggested they don’t expect any impact on production.

Among those that are staging walkouts include electrical, production and mechanical technicians, alongside deck crew, scaffolders, crane operators, pipefitters, platers and riggers at Bilfinger UK, Petrofac, Stork and Sparrows.