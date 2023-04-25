Well-Safe Solutions unveils new diving system installed on Guardian rig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Well-Safe Solutions unveils new diving system installed on Guardian rig

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
25/04/2023, 8:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas

Well-Safe Solutions has installed a new diving spread on its Guardian rig, the only one of its kind in the North Sea.

Custom-built for up to 15 people, the plugging and abandonment specialist said the saturation diving system is unique for a semi-submersible rig in the UK sector.

The Aberdeen-headquartered firm said the system allows safe access to “legacy” subsea wellheads and Christmas trees from the 1970s-onwards which were originally designed for diver intervention.

It provides an alternative to light well intervention vessels (LWIV) via a more standard mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) rig.

© Supplied by Well-Safe Solutions
The saturation dive system has capacity for 15 people

Well-Safe said this solution results in “lower operating costs, minimises the risk of weather-related disruption and boosts overall project efficiency”.

CEO Phil Milton said: “With 48% of overall decommissioning expenditure in 2022 focused on well abandonment alone, Well-Safe Solutions has identified a clear market in mature basins such as the UK Continental Shelf for this technology.

“The dive spread system installed on the Well-Safe Guardian is a cost-effective, flexible alternative to the industry standard, which typically sees a light well intervention vessel (LWIV) used to plug and lubricate the well before completing decommissioning operations with a standard semi-submersible mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU).

“Our ‘single asset solution’ offers an alternative to the conventional approach and does not require multiple vessel mobilisations and demobilisations. This results in lower operating costs, minimises the risk of weather-related disruption and boosts overall project efficiency.”

The company also said it has data showing using the Well-Safe Guardian for P&A over five wells on three fields generates a 15% cost reduction and is 44 days quicker than using a LWIV and MODU pairing.

well-safe solutions © Supplied by Well-Safe Solutions
Work was carried out at Burntisland, Methil and Rosyth

The manufacture, transport and fitment of the dive spread took place at Scottish Ports in Burntisland, Rosyth and Methil.

It is fitted with an environmentally-friendly electric bell-handling system and two hyperbaric lifeboats, the system is designed to enable diving operations to be carried out in support of well decommissioning.

Typical operations supported include cleaning, deconstruction, barrier testing, manual tree cap removal, reconfiguration of hydraulic controls and flowline removal.

well-safe solutions

David Whitehouse, chief executive of industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), said: “This latest development and adoption of technology on the Well-Safe Guardian from Well-Safe Solutions shows an absolute commitment to drive forward innovation to improve efficiency for the plug and abandonment of wells.

“These efficiency improvements will also have a positive impact on safety and environmental performance.”

Elsewhere, Well-Safe has been drumming up success in with its “P&A club” which sees multiple operators team up with them to realise cost efficiencies for decommissioning.

Last month the firm was also hired for work on the BP Kate field.

well-safe solutions

The Guardian will mobilise in early summer for work on the Repsol Sinopec Buchan field, using the new saturation dive system.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts