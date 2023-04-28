Industry stalwart Denis Pinto honoured by Energy Institute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Industry stalwart Denis Pinto honoured by Energy Institute

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
28/04/2023, 12:40 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Energy Institutepinto energy institute
Denis Pinto (right) receiving his Award of Council from EI CEO Nick Wayth. Marcliffe Hotel, Aberdeen.

Denis Pinto, a former chair of the Aberdeen, Highlands and Islands Energy Institute (EI) branch was honoured at an industry event last night.

The former BP exec, now consultant, with 22 years’ experience, was recognised with the Award of Council for his service to EI at the branch’s annual dinner at the Marcliffe in Aberdeen.

Mr Pinto was heavily involved in creating the first branch of the EI Young Professionals Network (EI YPN) in April 2011 and serves on the Advisory Board of the Association of Black and Minority Ethnic Engineers (AFBE-UK), having been actively involved with setting up their Scottish branch in 2012.

He is also a board member of the Diversity & Inclusion, AXIS Network Aberdeen; an Area Leader for the Federation of Small Businesses in North East Scotland and has been instrumental in the Scottish Universities’ “Best O&G MSc Project” competition.

Mr Pinto also has a firm commitment to helping the next generation, acting as a mentor to many students and young professionals.

Commenting on the award, he said: “I am truly honoured and privileged to have received an Award of Council at the branch annual dinner.

“I have been volunteering for the Energy Institute locally for many years now because I feel very strongly that those working in the industry should give something back to help develop the next generation.

“I am very pleased that my efforts have been recognised in this way and I hope others will be encouraged and inspired to do their bit to represent the sector, particularly when it comes to helping those setting out on their careers.”

