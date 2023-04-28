Industry stalwart Denis Pinto honoured by Energy Institute

Denis Pinto, a former chair of the Aberdeen, Highlands and Islands Energy Institute (EI) branch was honoured at an industry event last night.

The former BP exec, now consultant, with 22 years’ experience, was recognised with the Award of Council for his service to EI at the branch’s annual dinner at the Marcliffe in Aberdeen.

Mr Pinto was heavily involved in creating the first branch of the EI Young Professionals Network (EI YPN) in April 2011 and serves on the Advisory Board of the Association of Black and Minority Ethnic Engineers (AFBE-UK), having been actively involved with setting up their Scottish branch in 2012.

He is also a board member of the Diversity & Inclusion, AXIS Network Aberdeen; an Area Leader for the Federation of Small Businesses in North East Scotland and has been instrumental in the Scottish Universities’ “Best O&G MSc Project” competition.

Mr Pinto also has a firm commitment to helping the next generation, acting as a mentor to many students and young professionals.

Commenting on the award, he said: “I am truly honoured and privileged to have received an Award of Council at the branch annual dinner.

“I have been volunteering for the Energy Institute locally for many years now because I feel very strongly that those working in the industry should give something back to help develop the next generation.

“I am very pleased that my efforts have been recognised in this way and I hope others will be encouraged and inspired to do their bit to represent the sector, particularly when it comes to helping those setting out on their careers.”