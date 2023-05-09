Neptune Energy in top 3% of all global oil and gas firms for ESG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Neptune Energy in top 3% of all global oil and gas firms for ESG

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
09/05/2023, 9:46 am Updated: 09/05/2023, 9:46 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Neptune EnergyNeptune Energy ESG

North Sea operator Neptune Energy has received its best environmental, social and governance rating to date.

Sustainalytics’ latest evaluation of global oil and gas players ESG credentials puts the Neptune in the top 3% of all companies.

That means it is ahead of numerous North Sea counterparts, including Shell, Enquest, BP, Tullow, Harbour and CNOOC.

Neptune’s rating of 21.4 was awarded in recognition of its enhanced disclosure and performance across a range of areas including greenhouse gas risk management, equality, diversity and inclusion, and community involvement.

In its latest ESG rating report, Sustainalytics praised the company’s ESG reporting for being “in line with best practice standards”.

It stated: “It has an executive-level ESG committee responsible for ESG issues. Furthermore, management integrates climate transition risks into the wider business processes. Neptune Energy’s GHG reduction management programme integrates initiatives to reduce emissions as well as key mitigation technologies. The company’s overall management of material ESG issues is strong.”

Neptune’s head of ESG, Kate Niblock, said: “This year’s ESG rating upgrade from Sustainalytics is testament to how we have been delivering against our ESG strategy.

“During 2022, we took actions to improve what we do and how we do it, including setting out our lower carbon ambitions and launching our goal to achieve gender parity. As we progress our ESG roadmap to 2025, our focus will be on delivering our human rights programme and working with partners and suppliers on emissions reduction.”

Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Rating measures the degree to which a company’s economic value is at risk in relation to a broad range of ESG factors.

Global investors use its analysis when developing and implementing responsible investment strategies.

Neptune’s latest rating also recognises the company’s alignment with global organisations and international standards including the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, the UN Global Compact and the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

