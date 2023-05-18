Sale of UK North Sea discovery delayed yet again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Sale of UK North Sea discovery delayed yet again

By Allister Thomas
18/05/2023, 8:06 am Updated: 18/05/2023, 8:34 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstocknorth sea sale
United Oil and Gas is now years into its attempt to try to sell off its Maria discovery to Quattro Energy.

The sale of a UK North Sea oil and gas discovery has been delayed for the second time since its announcement in January.

United Oil and Gas (AIM: UOG) had expected the deal for the Maria discovery to be completed within 90 days when it was announced on January 17.

But issues have rumbled on with the deal with Quattro Energy, a vehicle set up for North Sea stalwart Neill Carson, which United has had years of issues with.

After a delay in April, the deal was due to complete by yesterday (May 17) but United has now agreed another extension to give Quattro more time, until July 31.

“In agreeing to this extension, it was expected that this funding process was near completion,” United said of the last extension in April.

“Quattro has now informed United that this process has not completed and that they have commenced a new financing process which they estimate will now take a minimum of 2 months to complete.”

United said it has “reviewed its strategy” including “potential alternative purchasers” but concluded that Quattro is still its best option.

Licence P2519 includes the existing Maria discovery drilled by Shell in 1976, which UOG estimated to hold around 6 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in mid-case recoverable resources.

Buyer’s market?

United Oil and Gas had initially hoped to sell all of its Central North Sea assets to Quattro in a £3.2m deal struck in July 2021.

After multiple delays, the deal was finally called off in March 2022 after Quattro failed to complete its fundraising process.

Quattro isn’t the only firm United has had headaches selling its North Sea assets to.

Last year Anasuria Hibiscus, which was buying the Crown licence, said it would not commit to further investment at the field after delays to its Marigold project.

Hibiscus ended up agreeing to pay $2.5m to United to bring the dispute to a close.

Recommended for you

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts