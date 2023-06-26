IOG cancels North Sea rig contract and suspends drilling amid ‘key’ cash priorities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

IOG cancels North Sea rig contract and suspends drilling amid ‘key’ cash priorities

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
26/06/2023, 8:06 am Updated: 26/06/2023, 8:09 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Noble DrillingIOG
The Shelf Drilling Perseverance rig (formerly the Noble Hans Deul).

Beleaguered North Sea operator IOG (LON: IOG) has cancelled a rig contract and suspended drilling plans in order to focus on rebuilding its balance sheet.

A fall in gas prices, along with numerous operational issues, has hit the London-listed firm, which told investors this month it was likely in breach of one or more covenants of its 100m euro bond – and was seeking a waiver.

The firm then said it had secured a one-month deferral on the loan – from June 20 to July 31.

Cancelled contract

IOG said today it has cancelled a contract for the Shelf Drilling Perseverance jack-up rig (formerly the Noble Hans Deul) – which was on-contract until September and an extension option had already been exercised.

The firm has therefore deferred plans to drill appraisals at its Kelham and Goddard prospects, which are both part of its wider “Saturn Banks” hub in the UK North Sea.

CEO Rupert Newall said the firm has “been assessing next steps for the business very carefully”.

“Mindful of current gas market and balance sheet risks, we have decided to pause drilling activity for now in order to maximise near-term cash flow.”

Along with partner CalEnergy Resources, IOG said it will continue to assess options to drill the appraisal wells by March 31 2024, per its licence terms.

It also highlighted that it is offering partners up to 50% of the Goddard licence (P2438) via a previously-announced farm-out process.

Shares in IOG are down 37% in the last month.

H2 intervention for IOG

The IOG plan is to produce solely from its Blythe field H2 well, which came onlin this month.

IOG said today that an intervention on H2, which has been struck by operational issues, has been successful and stabilised at a rate of 42 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, slightly above guidance of 30-40mmscf/d.

Production will now be managed up from 20 mmscf/d to the maximum rate.

