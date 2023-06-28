How to uncork £200bn of primed investments tops bill at North Sea summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

How to uncork £200bn of primed investments tops bill at North Sea summit

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
28/06/2023, 10:19 am Updated: 28/06/2023, 12:48 pm
© Supplied by NSTANorth Sea investments summit
The NSTA hosted energy minister Graham Stuart, the Scottish Government and leading industry representatives at the North Sea Transition Forum.

Ways to unlock major North Sea investments was top of the agenda when industry and government got round the table in Aberdeen yesterday.

Industry regulator the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) hosted Graham Stuart, minister of state for energy security and net zero, to discuss a host of issues, including energy security, net zero, jobs.

Also in attendance at the North Sea Transition Forum, which sets the strategic direction of the oil and gas sector, were representatives from the Scottish Government and leading industry figures.

Delegates discussed ways of supporting multi-billion pound projects vital to the government’s overarching energy strategy.

labour north sea unite © Shutterstock
Sunset in North sea with a oil platform.

Industry bosses also acknowledged Westminster’s move to build a price floor into the energy profits levy (EPL), more commonly known as the North Sea windfall tax.

Oil and gas chiefs have long argued that doing so would help to restore investor confidence, and spur spend in fresh projects and emissions reduction technologies.

Fiscal review upcoming

Looking ahead the NSTA has pledged to work with government and industry on an upcoming review of the oil and gas fiscal regime.

It is expected to give companies much-needed predictability, further supporting long-term investment in jobs and the UK’s security of supply.

Forum members heard that more than £200 billion could be spent on oil and gas, wind, carbon storage and hydrogen projects by 2030, decreasing the UK’s reliance on energy imports as part of an orderly transition to low carbon sources.

north sea licensing © Supplied by Kath Flannery / DCT
NSTA chief executive Stuart Payne. Aberdeen.

Stuart Payne, NSTA chief executive, said: “The North Sea remains the jewel in the crown of our country’s energy system. It provides abundant oil, gas, wind and hydrogen resources supported by a world-class supply chain which can integrate these assets, maximising their potential. This gives the UK a competitive advantage in the global race to secure investment for energy transition projects.

“Following today’s timely and productive conversation, I am confident that the NSTA, government and industry will find the right path, including through the fiscal review, to ensure that the UK seizes this opportunity to bolster its long-term energy security and accelerate to net zero.”

The NSTA is currently working with industry to progress more than 21 projects capable of producing 1.5bn barrels of oil and gas, while awards from the 33rd oil and gas licensing round are expected later this year.

Marking progress on the NSTD

The forum is also used to provide updates on the delivery of the North Sea Transition Deal, a kay pact charting the basin’s future and agreed in March 2021.

Through the deal, industry committed to halving emissions from its operations by 2030 and spending £16bn on carbon storage, hydrogen and platform electrification projects.

Strong early progress has been made, notes the NSTA, with emissions down 21.5% between 2018 and 2021.

Meanwhile flaring was cut in half from 2018-22 – and was 7% lower in the first quarter of 2023 than in Q1 2022.

Forum members also spoke about the need for swift action from government, industry and regulators, including on electrification, to ensure the 2030 emissions target is met.

scottish energy
Graham Stuart

Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart said: “Oil and gas are essential to this country and will be for years to come as we transition to net zero.

“Today’s forum was focused on cutting emissions from the oil and gas sector while supporting jobs, growing the economy and boosting our energy security – so we are not forced to rely on expensive foreign imports.”

