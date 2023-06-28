Norway approves 19 new oil and gas projects worth around £14.62 bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Norway approves 19 new oil and gas projects worth around £14.62 bn

By Ryan Duff
28/06/2023, 10:41 am
© Carina Johansen/BloombergA Norwegian national flag flies from the back of a boat in view of the the Aasta Hansteen gas platform
A Norwegian national flag flies from the back of a boat in view of the the Aasta Hansteen gas platform.

Norway has approved 19 new oil and gas projects in its waters, with total investment topping NOK 200 billion (£14.62 bn), according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

The approved projects consist of further development of existing fields and investments in projects for increased extraction at existing fields.

Aker BP managed to secure nine of the 19 approvals across the Norwegian and North Seas.

The green-lit developments were those seen as being able to “contribute to continued high and stable production from the Norwegian Continental Shelf, and to employment and value creation for the whole of society,” said Norway’s oil and energy minister, Terje Aasland.

Mr Aasland added that giving the green light to these developments will contribute to “Europe’s energy security.”

He said: “Norway is the only net exporter of oil and gas in Europe, and by carrying out these projects we ensure new production from the latter half of the 2020s, so that we can maintain high Norwegian deliveries.”

Winning projects

Aker BP

All of the nine Aker BP projects that have received approval are to be operated by the firm and are set to deliver “above 700 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) net,” according to the business.

The firm’s approved projects include Yggdrasil, Valhall PWP and Fenris, and Symra in the North Sea and Cormorant satellites in the Norwegian Sea.

© Supplied by Aker BP
Rendering of the Yggdrasil area, formerly known as NOAKA.

These approvals will enable Aker BP’s oil and gas production to grow from around 400,000 barrels per day in 2022 to around 525,000 barrels in 2028.

In a release this morning, Aker BP writes: “In addition to ensuring activity and jobs, the projects contribute to developing technological expertise in the Norwegian industry in the period before renewable projects are expected to increase in scale.”

Equinor

The Norwegian supermajor, Equinor, also managed to bag a number of project approvals in the country’s waters.

Receiving the go-ahead for Irpa, Verdande and Andvare, Equinor’s senior vice president for project development, Trond Bokn, said: “We are experiencing a strong demand for oil and gas from the Norwegian continental shelf in the current geopolitical situation.”

The gas field Irpa will be tied back to Aasta Hansteen, whereas the oil field Verdande and the Andvare well will be tied back to Norne.

© Supplied by Roar Lindefjeld and
The Aasta Hansteen platform in the Norwegian Sea.

Mr Bokn added: “By utilising the Aasta Hansteen and Norne infrastructures, these development projects will quickly bring new production to market with low development costs, while extending the activity on the host platforms.”

The energy giant says that gas volumes from Ipra may supply just over 2.3 million UK households with gas for seven years.

This development will be the deepest field on the Norwegian continental shelf, sitting at a depth of around 4,429 feet.

This comes as the industry waits for approval of Equinor’s Rosebank project west of Shetland, which is rumoured to come in a matter of weeks. 

Wintershall Dea

Wintershall Dea also secured a handful of approvals in today’s announcement.

Both in the Norwegian Sea, the Ministry for Petroleum and Energy gave its seal of approval to Dvalin North and Mary.

Located around 167 miles north of Kristiansund, Dvalin North and is expected to produce around 84 million barrels of oil, mainly gas.

wintershall dvalin north © Supplied by Wintershall DEA
Dvalin North field development plan

The project will be developed with a subsea frame that will be connected to the Heidrun platform through a bottom frame on the existing Dvalin field.

Mary is planned to start production in the second quarter of 2025 with an assumed production period until 2040.

OMV

Finally, OMV managed to secure approval for its new gas project in Norway.

It received the green light for its Berling gas and condensate discovery in the Norwegian Sea.

Total investments in the project are estimated to add up to around NOK 9 billion.

The approved Beling project is set to be developed with a subsea framework connected to the Åsgard B facility.

Berislav Gaso, executive vice president for energy at OMV AG, said: “Berling is one of our key natural gas development projects and is geared to increase the share of natural gas in our portfolio as outlined in OMV’s Strategy 2030.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts