Perenco hits milestone on SHARP project to add a decade to SNS gas fields

Perenco has announced key milestones in its SHARP project, designed to add 10 more years of life to Southern North Sea gas developments.

The Anglo-French independent sanctioned the Southern Hub Asset Rationalisation Project (SHARP) in 2019 to combine the two “oversized” Leman and Inde fields into one fit for purpose production hub.

The firm said today that “material progress” has been made, with the new Leman 27B compression station being brought online.

Perenco said the Leman 27 A and Inde 23 A platforms have also been reconfigured and de-manned to Normally Unattended Installations (NUIs) as part of SHARP.

The company said it demonstrates a commitment to safe and efficient operations, and is expected to extend field life by “potentially a decade or more”.

Perenco has renovared, replaced or modified old and oversized infrastructure with “fit-for-purpose” equipmnent that requires less maintenance and provides better uptime.

General manager for Perenco UK, Jonathan White, said: “This project delivers a key part of the strategic vision for PUK.

“By simplifying and rationalising our equipment at the heart of the Leman and Inde hubs we have reduced the level of CO2 emissions, fuel gas consumption and day-to-day running costs, leading to a more sustainable operation for the long-term.”