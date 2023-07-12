Deltic shares soar on ‘significant’ Pensacola resource upgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Deltic shares soar on ‘significant’ Pensacola resource upgrade

Shares in London-listed Deltic, holder of 30% of the licence, soared in mid-morning trading as investors reacted to the news.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
12/07/2023, 7:36 am Updated: 12/07/2023, 10:33 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by NobleDeltic Pensacola reserves
The Noble Resilient jackup rig used to drill the Pensacola find.

A major North Sea gas find from Shell (LON: SHEL) and Deltic Energy (LON: DELT) has been given a significant reserves upgrade.

Already hailed as a generational discovery, further post-well analysis of Pensacola has found it is nearly double initial expectations, with material volumes of oil.

Deltic now predicts the field, located on Licence P2252 in the Southern North Sea, to hold best case estimates of 342 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of gas and oil.

It means Pensacola – touted as “one of the largest natural gas discoveries” in the sector for over a decade – may hold double the volume of hydrocarbons that were originally estimated.

At the time of writing (10am) they were going for 30p, an increase of around 30% on the start of play.

99mmboe

As a result of the upgrade, Deltic is now forecasting total recovery of about 99 million barrels of oil equivalent (Mmboe), up from the 50mmboe reported after well completion.

Significantly, the firm now believes Pensacola contains material volumes of oil, representing around 30% of the combined recoverable hydrocarbons.

Despite confirming liquid at the prospect, Deltic says gas is still likely to be the initial focus of near-term appraisal and development activity.

Work is now progressing to develop the appraisal and development programme for the field, with an appraisal targeted for late 2024.

A range of potential development scenarios for Pensacola have been drawn up, all of which involve export through a new offshore installation and pipeline to Teesside.

Deltic has also kicked off a formal process to “pursue the value crystallisation options” that exist for Pensacola, involving monetisation and/or farm down of its equity interest in the licence.

© Supplied by Deltic Energy
Deltic Energy CEO Graham Swindells.

Graham Swindells, chief executive of Deltic, said: “The Pensacola oil and gas discovery is transformational for Deltic. Well data indicates that Pensacola contains close to double our original estimate, representing one of the most significant discoveries in the North Sea in many years.

“This is an outstanding result for Deltic. Our success to date reinforces the quality of our technical team and the Deltic model of taking licences from award through to successful drilling.

“We look forward to working with our JV partners to continue moving this exciting asset through the appraisal phase and onward towards development. With the significant additions to our resource base, we will also continue to pursue monetisation options in line with our stated strategy.”

Delivering on the hype

Spudded in November using the Maersk Resilient, the Shell-operated Well 41/05a-2 reached a total depth of 1,965 metres.

Deltic holds a 30% working interest in Licence P2252 alongside Shell (LON:SHEL) (65%) and ONE-Dyas (5%).

As well as being a big win for the companies involved, it is thought Pensacola could open up a new fairway in the Southern North Sea, and give the basin a new lease on life.

shell gas north sea © Maersk Drilling
The Noble Resilient spudded Pensacola in November.

A Shell spokesman said: “We are still progressing our technical evaluations of the Pensacola prospect and considering the next stages for appraisal.  Pensacola is primarily a gas discovery, and could help reduce the UK’s reliance on higher carbon and costlier energy imports. Locally-produced, responsible oil and gas production is critical for UK energy security and entirely consistent with a net zero pathway.”

