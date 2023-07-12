Ithaca buys Fotla stake and three exploration licences from Spirit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Ithaca buys Fotla stake and three exploration licences from Spirit

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
12/07/2023, 7:56 am Updated: 12/07/2023, 7:56 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Ithaca EnergyIthaca Fotla spirit
If successful, Fotla will be tied-back to the nearby Alba Northern platform

Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) is now the sole owner of the Fotla discovery after buying the remaining 40% stake from Spirit Energy.

As part of the sale and purchase agreement the London-listed oil group has also picked up three exploration licences (P.213 Area C, P.345 Area A and P.2536).

The acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent including regulatory approval.

Upon approval it will bring Ithaca’s working interest in Fotla to 100%, giving the company full control over pre-final investment decision (FID) work and timing.

Fotla is located in Block 22/1b of the Central North Sea in 431 feet of water, about 6 miles south-west of Ithaca’s Alba field.

The small find was uncovered in August 2021 during drilling in the region, and subsequently appraised by two side-tracks – analysts hailed it as a “ray of light” in an otherwise subdued year.

Development plans for Fotla – estimated to hold mid-case recoverable resources of 21 million barrels of oil equivalent – are currently under evaluation, with first production targeted in 2026, while an FID is expected this year.

The conceptual field development plan consists of a subsea tieback to existing infrastructure, likely the Alba platform.

All in all the total transaction for the interest “comprises two capped contingent payments”, which are payable approximately two thirds on final investment decision and a third on first production.

Alan Bruce, chief executive of Ithaca, said: “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of the remaining stake in the Fotla Discovery and three additional exploration licenses. The acquisition will provide Ithaca Energy with full control over the pre-final investment decision work programme and timing of project sanction as we seek to maximise value from our high-quality investment portfolio.”

Fotla is one of a number of projects, like Cambo, Rosebank, and Marigold, that Ithaca is preparing to splash the cash on in the coming years.

Should they all get the go ahead, the firm is projecting near term capex levels of between $900 million (£754m) and $1.3 billion (£1.1bn), according to figures given at the end of 2022.

