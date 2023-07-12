UK Energy Security Minister to open ‘sold-out’ Offshore Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK Energy Security Minister to open ‘sold-out’ Offshore Europe

Minister Graham Stuart will join executives from BP, Ithaca Energy and the NSTA to open the near sell-out event.
By Andrew Dykes
13/07/2023, 12:01 am
© Supplied by Reed Exhibitionsoffshore europe postponed
38,000 people attended the last in-person Offshore Europe in 2019.

Minister of State Graham Stuart will take to the stage at the opening plenary session of Offshore Europe this September, as exhibition space approaches full capacity.

Mr Stuart, the Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, will speak at the opening plenary to kick-off the Offshore Europe conference programme at P&J Live on Tuesday 5 September.

Organised by SPE and Reed Exhibitions, the four-day gathering of energy delegates this year and celebrates its 50th anniversary and will be convened under the theme of ‘Accelerating the transition to a better energy future’.

The minister joins other plenary speakers include conference chair Kamel Ben Naceur, Ithaca Energy executive chariman Gilad Myerson, BP executive VP Gordon Birrell, Oil & Gas Stifel managing director Chris Weaton, Aker Solutions president Kjetel Digre, Rystad CEO Jarand Rystad and , North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) chief exec Stuart Payne, among a host of other industry names.

© Supplied by BEIS
Graham Stuart (left) at the Port of Aberdeen in April

‘99% sold out’

More than 800 companies and organisations are now set to exhibit at the event, with operators BP and Shell and major service companies such as SLB, Wood and Aker Solutions among those taking stands.

Appetite from exhibitors appears fervent with all three event halls “between 96% and 99% sold out,” according to RX’s energy and marine portfolio director Jonathan Heastie.

“To sell-out the original floor plan is an exciting endorsement of Offshore Europe’s role in communicating the latest offshore and energy transition developments. We can add one more aisle of space if needed but we are looking towards a sell-out event,” he added.

More than ten national pavilions will feature groups of exhibitors from countries and industry organisations from around the world including Western Australia, China, France, Norway and USA.

First event since 2019

The event will be the first in-person incarnation of the biennial conference since 2019, after a spate of delays and cancellations throughout the COVID pandemic.

Mr Heastie added: “It’s been four years since the last physical Offshore Europe and there is a lot of energy among the exhibitors and organisers to reconnect in Aberdeen and push forward on the topics driving the industry.

“There will be several new show floor zones and theatres this year reflecting the evolving nature of the industry.”

Amongst these additions are ‘Towards NetZerOE’ – a new colour-coded trail which will highlight exhibitors across all three halls who have a relevant solution to help accelerate the transition to net zero.

The Energy Industries Council (EIC) will also host a Collaboration Theatre showcasing the collaborative efforts of industry stakeholders to address targets and achieve set goals.

A series of Offshore Europe Talent Investment and Diversity Events (TIDE) will bring together programmes across the conference which aim to support the future generations of the energy industry, while Offshore Wind Theatre and Hydrogen Hub will host discussions on the role of each technology in the changing energy landscape.

A programme of social and networking events at P&J Live and at venues throughout the city is a;sp being compiled and will be available before the show.

The full conference programme and registrations can be found at offshore-europe.co.uk.

