UK Energy Security Minister to open ‘sold-out’ Offshore Europe

Minister of State Graham Stuart will take to the stage at the opening plenary session of Offshore Europe this September, as exhibition space approaches full capacity.

Mr Stuart, the Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, will speak at the opening plenary to kick-off the Offshore Europe conference programme at P&J Live on Tuesday 5 September.

Organised by SPE and Reed Exhibitions, the four-day gathering of energy delegates this year and celebrates its 50th anniversary and will be convened under the theme of ‘Accelerating the transition to a better energy future’.

The minister joins other plenary speakers include conference chair Kamel Ben Naceur, Ithaca Energy executive chariman Gilad Myerson, BP executive VP Gordon Birrell, Oil & Gas Stifel managing director Chris Weaton, Aker Solutions president Kjetel Digre, Rystad CEO Jarand Rystad and , North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) chief exec Stuart Payne, among a host of other industry names.

© Supplied by BEIS

‘99% sold out’

More than 800 companies and organisations are now set to exhibit at the event, with operators BP and Shell and major service companies such as SLB, Wood and Aker Solutions among those taking stands.

Appetite from exhibitors appears fervent with all three event halls “between 96% and 99% sold out,” according to RX’s energy and marine portfolio director Jonathan Heastie.

“To sell-out the original floor plan is an exciting endorsement of Offshore Europe’s role in communicating the latest offshore and energy transition developments. We can add one more aisle of space if needed but we are looking towards a sell-out event,” he added.

More than ten national pavilions will feature groups of exhibitors from countries and industry organisations from around the world including Western Australia, China, France, Norway and USA.

First event since 2019

The event will be the first in-person incarnation of the biennial conference since 2019, after a spate of delays and cancellations throughout the COVID pandemic.

Mr Heastie added: “It’s been four years since the last physical Offshore Europe and there is a lot of energy among the exhibitors and organisers to reconnect in Aberdeen and push forward on the topics driving the industry.

“There will be several new show floor zones and theatres this year reflecting the evolving nature of the industry.”

Amongst these additions are ‘Towards NetZerOE’ – a new colour-coded trail which will highlight exhibitors across all three halls who have a relevant solution to help accelerate the transition to net zero.

The Energy Industries Council (EIC) will also host a Collaboration Theatre showcasing the collaborative efforts of industry stakeholders to address targets and achieve set goals.

A series of Offshore Europe Talent Investment and Diversity Events (TIDE) will bring together programmes across the conference which aim to support the future generations of the energy industry, while Offshore Wind Theatre and Hydrogen Hub will host discussions on the role of each technology in the changing energy landscape.

A programme of social and networking events at P&J Live and at venues throughout the city is a;sp being compiled and will be available before the show.

The full conference programme and registrations can be found at offshore-europe.co.uk.