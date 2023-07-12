Scotland’s oldest commercial wind farm ‘supercharged’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Scotland’s oldest commercial wind farm ‘supercharged’

By Ryan Duff
13/07/2023, 12:01 am
© Supplied by ScottishPower RenewaScottishPower Renewables carries out repowering projects at Hagshaw Hill windfarm
ScottishPower Renewables carries out repowering projects at Hagshaw Hill windfarm

Following 28 years of production, Scotland’s oldest commercial wind farm is set to be repowered by ScottishPower.

Operational since 1995, ScottishPower Renewables’ Hagshaw Hill windfarm in South Lanarkshire has been generating more than 895MWh over its nearly 30-year life span.

The 16MW site is about to be ‘supercharged’ as it is set to welcome 14 new wind turbines with a combined capacity of over 79MW.

Once complete, the wind farm will be capable of producing around five times the amount of clean, green energy than before, from just over half the number of turbines.

Maintaining ‘over 100 jobs’

At its peak, the project is set to maintain over 100 jobs with more indirect opportunities for supply chain firms during decommissioning and construction.

Work is currently underway to disassemble the turbines and prepare the land, with Scottish firm Forsyth of Denny winning the decommissioning contract.

The decommissioning process will continue over the summer and into early autumn, and the delivery of the first new turbine components to the site is expected in May 2024.

© Supplied by ScottishPower Renewa
Repowering at Hagshaw Hill windfarm

ScottishPower says that the project will be fully operational by ‘early 2025’.

The firm says that the project to maximise efficiency at the nearly 30-year-old site is part of its ambition to help meet the UK’s Net Zero targets.

Barry Carruthers, onshore managing director at ScottishPower Renewables, said: “We’ve worked in this area for almost 30 years, we know how good this site is and now we’ll be able to produce enough electricity to power almost 61,000 homes each year – almost half the homes in South Lanarkshire.

UK hydrogen ambition © Supplied by ScottishPower
Barry Carruthers, onshore managing director at ScottishPower Renewables

“Repowering is critical to achieving Net Zero ambitions, but we need to be able to do it faster than current legislation allows.

“We know these sites, we know how to look after them and we know how much more they can deliver for the UK if we can repower them fast enough.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts