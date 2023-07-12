Stork strikes suspended as workers mull new pay offer

Strike action planned for this week by hundreds of Stork contractors has been suspended amid a new offer.

Unite the Union confirmed that a backdated increase to January is being considered.

A ballot will close on July 18.

Hundreds of Stork workers were due to take part in a series of 48-hour strikes, starting this week, in the dispute.

It comes after 450 workers last month knocked back a 6% offer which Unite described as a “real terms pay cut”.

At the time, Stork said it was disappointed with the vote an said a resolution is its priority.

The latest move also comes after more than 700 workers for Bilfinger secured a pay increase in June, ending their dispute.