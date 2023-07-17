SLB enacts worldwide ban on its Russian operations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

SLB enacts worldwide ban on its Russian operations

By Ryan Duff
17/07/2023, 1:52 pm
© Supplied by SLBSLB results
Schlumberger rebranded to SLB last year.

SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, has announced it will be halting shipments of its products and technology into Russia from all its facilities around the globe.

The firm said that this decision was made in response to “the continued expansion of international sanctions.”

SLB had previously implemented a ban on shipments from the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union and Canada into Russia.

In March last year, the oilfield services business announced that it would make no new investments in Russia and that it would reduce its activity within the country while withholding new technology used in its services business.

However, it continued to provide shipments from its bases in other countries until this latest announcement.

Since its decision in 2022, the firm says it has “continued to commit significant resources to ensure it meets and exceeds the various international laws” that have put sanctions in place against Russia.

The business writes: “SLB takes its responsibility to comply with export control and economic sanction laws extremely seriously, and the company remains aligned with the international community in condemning and calling for an end to the war in Ukraine.”

Around the time of its announcement to cut ties with Russia SLB said it would take an earnings hit from the combined effects of Russia’s attack on Ukraine and an increasingly snarled global supply chain.

Despite saying it would take a hit, the oilfield services business reported an 83% leap in its net income during its 2022 results, to $3.4 billion, in what it described as a “remarkable year for SLB with great success”.

SLB, then Schlumberger, made the decision as many of its competitors also pulled operations from the country.

Baker Hughes, Halliburton, and Weatherford International all suspended investment as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at around the same time SLB announced it was.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts