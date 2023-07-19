‘Iconic building’ or ‘eyesore’? Readers react to Shell Aberdeen HQ demolition

News that Shell (LON: SHEL) will demolish its former Aberdeen HQ has sparked debate from readers on the legacy of the building – and rumours on its history.

For many Shell’s Aberdeen offices are an “iconic” addition to the Aberdeen skyline, to others the building is an “eyesore”.

On Monday, Energy Voice shared the news across its social media channels, prompting readers to share how they felt about the base of operations Shell has had in Tullos for more than 40 years.

Andrew Angus said on social media: “Can’t they turn it into a Hotel or housing blocks instead? It’s an iconic building.”

However, the desire to see the building repurposed is not one shared by other Aberdeen residents.

Charles McPherson called the building an “eyesore”, adding that it’s “time it was gone.”

Mr McPherson was not alone in sharing hostile feelings towards the building as Shell announced its demolition.

Alistair Angus commented on LinkedIn: “Thank goodness, one of the ugliest monstrosities in Aberdeen.”

While Stuart Rogan countered calls to keep the building standing, he wrote: “It’s glass and steel of brutalist design nothing special!”

Despite a number of readers rejoicing at the news that the Tullos offices would be flattened, love for the building was not in short supplier.

Some, such as Paul Smith, remember working from the Shell north-east HQ.

Mr Smith commented: “Worked there for many years, love the building.”

For others, they remember their parents going off to work at the office.

Miriam Blair shared with LinkedIn: “Definitely an iconic building. I remember driving past as a kid and thanking Shell for my dad’s job”

Demolished? I thought it was going to be a hospital!

While others shared personal feelings about the building, some readers told stories of how the building was once set to be a hospital once Shell was done with it.

There was a considerable amount of comments beneath the story on LinkedIn and Facebook with former workers sharing this north-east energy sector urban legend.

Mike Lafferty, who has been in the building “many times”, said: “From memory, and I might be wrong but was the building also designed to cater as a hospital.”

Other commentators supported Mr Lafferty’s belief that the space was designed to transform into a hospital once Shell moved out.

Jim Brodie told Facebook: “When I worked at Shell, we were told this building would be easy to transform into a hospital.”

Corroborating Mr Brodie and Mr Laffery’s claims, Ashley Leng commented on LinkedIn: “I believe it was designed to be repurposed as a hospital when finally vacated.”

Energy Voice has got in touch with Shell to find out whether these claims are true or if it was a myth shared in the corridors of the Tullos Office Complex.

The supermajor confirmed that turning its Tullos offices into a hospital was not the intention for the building.

Shell’s new office

At the beginning of this year, Shell welcomed its staff to its new offices in Aberdeen’s Silver Fin building.

Taking over six floors at the Union Street building, the supermajor is now based a stone’s throw away from its rival Harbour Energy, which has offices in the Captial building.

Shell has moved from its base in Tullos and has returned to Union Street to provide staff with a modern workplace.

The most notable change from this move is the lack of a canteen in the new offices.

Shell says that this was a decision made to encourage staff to venture into the city centre and support local businesses.

The London-listed energy firm opened its first Aberdeen offices in 1965, which was also located on the famous granite mile.

The company said the Silver Fin move demonstrated its “continued partnership with the city and the region” and its commitment to the communities and businesses here.