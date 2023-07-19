‘Iconic building’ or ‘eyesore’? Readers react to Shell Aberdeen HQ demolition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘Iconic building’ or ‘eyesore’? Readers react to Shell Aberdeen HQ demolition

By Ryan Duff
19/07/2023, 7:00 am
Shell Aberdeen hq
Wasn't it going to be used as a hospital? Shell's former North Sea HQ in Tullos.

News that Shell (LON: SHEL) will demolish its former Aberdeen HQ has sparked debate from readers on the legacy of the building – and rumours on its history.

For many Shell’s Aberdeen offices are an “iconic” addition to the Aberdeen skyline, to others the building is an “eyesore”.

On Monday, Energy Voice shared the news across its social media channels, prompting readers to share how they felt about the base of operations Shell has had in Tullos for more than 40 years.

Andrew Angus said on social media: “Can’t they turn it into a Hotel or housing blocks instead? It’s an iconic building.”

Shell job cuts union

However, the desire to see the building repurposed is not one shared by other Aberdeen residents.

Charles McPherson called the building an “eyesore”, adding that it’s “time it was gone.”

Mr McPherson was not alone in sharing hostile feelings towards the building as Shell announced its demolition.

Alistair Angus commented on LinkedIn: “Thank goodness, one of the ugliest monstrosities in Aberdeen.”

While Stuart Rogan countered calls to keep the building standing, he wrote: “It’s glass and steel of brutalist design nothing special!”

SHELL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION, TULLOS OFFICE COMPLEX, ABERDEEN.<br />– Picture by KAMI THOMSON .14-06-07

Despite a number of readers rejoicing at the news that the Tullos offices would be flattened, love for the building was not in short supplier.

Some, such as Paul Smith, remember working from the Shell north-east HQ.

Mr Smith commented: “Worked there for many years, love the building.”

For others, they remember their parents going off to work at the office.

Miriam Blair shared with LinkedIn: “Definitely an iconic building. I remember driving past as a kid and thanking Shell for my dad’s job”

Demolished? I thought it was going to be a hospital!

While others shared personal feelings about the building, some readers told stories of how the building was once set to be a hospital once Shell was done with it.

There was a considerable amount of comments beneath the story on LinkedIn and Facebook with former workers sharing this north-east energy sector urban legend.

Mike Lafferty, who has been in the building “many times”, said: “From memory, and I might be wrong but was the building also designed to cater as a hospital.”

Other commentators supported Mr Lafferty’s belief that the space was designed to transform into a hospital once Shell moved out.

Jim Brodie told Facebook: “When I worked at Shell, we were told this building would be easy to transform into a hospital.”

Corroborating Mr Brodie and Mr Laffery’s claims, Ashley Leng commented on LinkedIn: “I believe it was designed to be repurposed as a hospital when finally vacated.”

Energy Voice has got in touch with Shell to find out whether these claims are true or if it was a myth shared in the corridors of the Tullos Office Complex.

The supermajor confirmed that turning its Tullos offices into a hospital was not the intention for the building.

Shell’s new office

At the beginning of this year, Shell welcomed its staff to its new offices in Aberdeen’s Silver Fin building.

Taking over six floors at the Union Street building, the supermajor is now based a stone’s throw away from its rival Harbour Energy, which has offices in the Captial building.

Shell has moved from its base in Tullos and has returned to Union Street to provide staff with a modern workplace.

The new Silver Fin office development in Aberdeen
Shell moved into the Silver Fin building at the beginning of 2023

The most notable change from this move is the lack of a canteen in the new offices.

Shell says that this was a decision made to encourage staff to venture into the city centre and support local businesses.

The London-listed energy firm opened its first Aberdeen offices in 1965, which was also located on the famous granite mile.

The company said the Silver Fin move demonstrated its “continued partnership with the city and the region” and its commitment to the communities and businesses here.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts