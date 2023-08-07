New strategy and sales director for Ponticelli UK

Energy services firm Ponticelli UK has unveiled its new strategy and sales director.

Benoit Lamoussiere recently relocated from Paris-based parent company Ponticelli Frères to Aberdeen to take up the role.

In a career with the group spanning more than 20 years, he has worked across the oil and gas sector, including refining, petrochemistry, network, terminals and chemistry.

His move to Ponticelli UK has been hailed as a “coup” by the company as it seeks to “negotiate changing market conditions and the energy transition”.

Ponticelli UK is a leading service contractor providing bespoke engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions.

PBS

Alongside partners Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services and Semco Maritime, it also forms the PBS consortium.

PBS caused a stir in 2020 when it won a maintenance and operations support contract with TotalEnergies, beating a group of contractors, including Aker Solutions, Bilfinger, Muehlhan, Petrofac, Stork, Wood and Worley.

At the time, trade union bosses said they were “alarmed” that the French supermajor had overlooked more established players and chosen a little-known consortium with “no track record”.

Since 2020, PBS, headquartered in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, has managed maintenance and modifications projects on all of Total’s UK assets, which pump out around 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.