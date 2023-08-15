TotalEnergies hails milestone at Ailsa FSO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

TotalEnergies hails milestone at Ailsa FSO

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
15/08/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by TotalEnergiesTotalEnergies Ailsa FSO
The Ailsa FSO. North Sea.

TotalEnergies (XPAR:TTE) has marked a milestone for its Ailsa floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel in the North Sea.

More than 20 million barrels of gas condensate have now been exported from the vessel, which supports the Culzean platform 150 miles east of Aberdeen.

Culzean started up in June 2019 after an investment of around £3.5bn. It is one of the largest fields in the UK sector – and the largest to be started in the UK in the last 25 years.

The Ailsa FSO, along with the bridge-linked platforms, was built in Singapore.

TotalEnergies said the 20 million barrel achievement was an “incredible milestone” for Ailsa.

It highlighted that the vessel itself is 250 metres long – the rough equivalent of 20 double-decker buses.

Condensate is received by the FSO, then offloaded by shuttle tankers and delivered to oil refineries, where it is used to produce fuels and chemicals like aviation fuel.

Gas is meanwhile exported via the UK’s CATS pipeline and taken to Teesside for processing.

At start-up, Culzean was estimated to have reserves of 250m-300m barrels of oil equivalent, and capable of covering 5% of UK gas demand.

Discovered in 2008, TotalEnergies is partnered with BP (32%) and NEO Energy (18%) on the project.

