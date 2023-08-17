Hartshead dishes out pipeline survey contract for Southern North Sea gas cluster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Hartshead dishes out pipeline survey contract for Southern North Sea gas cluster

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
17/08/2023, 6:51 am Updated: 17/08/2023, 8:29 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
field development plan north sea
Hartshead launched a contractor race for a new jacket and platform for Anning and Somerville earlier this year. Pictured: Premier's Tolmount installation leaving the yard in 2020

A contract for a geophysical pipeline survey has been awarded by the companies developing a Southern North Sea gas cluster.

Hartshead Resources (ASX: HHR) and joint venture partner Rockrose Energy have opted for Gardline Limited, as they progress the Anning and Somerville fields.

It follows a competitive tender and subsequent technical and commercial bid evaluation

Mobilisation of the Gardline vessel the Ocean Observer to the Anning and Somerville field locations is expected to occur next month.

In-situ geophysical investigation and laboratory testing of seabed samples taken from the preferred export routes from the development will be carried out.

The results of the geophysical survey will feed into the environmental statement for Anning and Somerville, as well as giving detailed understanding of the seabed conditions to assist in the eventual pipelay.

Chris Lewis, Hartshead chief executive, said: “The pipeline route survey is a critical step in our commitment to developing sustainable energy infrastructure while prioritizing safety and environmental preservation. We are dedicated to working closely with local communities and stakeholders to ensure that our pipeline project meets the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility. I would like to again thank the Hartshead team for all their work rapidly moving our development forward and our Joint Venture partner, RockRose, for their support.”

Earlier this year Viaro, the owner of Rockrose, agreed to buy the majority stake in Licence P2607 from Hartshead Resources in a “landmark” £105 million deal.

Under the agreement, Viaro became a 60% owner of the Anning and Somerville fields, as well as the Hodgkin and Lovelace plays.

Hartshead believes the permit to hold 2P reserves of 301.5 billion cubic feet of gas, equivalent to around 52 million barrels of oil.

Francesco Mazzagatti, CEO of Viaro Energy, commented: “We have been very happy with the progress made on the development of Anning and Somerville so far. The efficiency with which the NSTA approved the deal, recent important milestones met and this securing of the geophysical survey are a testament to the capabilities of both the Hartshead and Rockrose teams, and I appreciate everyone’s work and collaboration. We are currently preparing our application for the operatorship of the fields and expect the FID to go equally smoothly later in the year.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts