Hartshead dishes out pipeline survey contract for Southern North Sea gas cluster

A contract for a geophysical pipeline survey has been awarded by the companies developing a Southern North Sea gas cluster.

Hartshead Resources (ASX: HHR) and joint venture partner Rockrose Energy have opted for Gardline Limited, as they progress the Anning and Somerville fields.

It follows a competitive tender and subsequent technical and commercial bid evaluation

Mobilisation of the Gardline vessel the Ocean Observer to the Anning and Somerville field locations is expected to occur next month.

In-situ geophysical investigation and laboratory testing of seabed samples taken from the preferred export routes from the development will be carried out.

The results of the geophysical survey will feed into the environmental statement for Anning and Somerville, as well as giving detailed understanding of the seabed conditions to assist in the eventual pipelay.

Chris Lewis, Hartshead chief executive, said: “The pipeline route survey is a critical step in our commitment to developing sustainable energy infrastructure while prioritizing safety and environmental preservation. We are dedicated to working closely with local communities and stakeholders to ensure that our pipeline project meets the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility. I would like to again thank the Hartshead team for all their work rapidly moving our development forward and our Joint Venture partner, RockRose, for their support.”

Earlier this year Viaro, the owner of Rockrose, agreed to buy the majority stake in Licence P2607 from Hartshead Resources in a “landmark” £105 million deal.

Under the agreement, Viaro became a 60% owner of the Anning and Somerville fields, as well as the Hodgkin and Lovelace plays.

Hartshead believes the permit to hold 2P reserves of 301.5 billion cubic feet of gas, equivalent to around 52 million barrels of oil.

Francesco Mazzagatti, CEO of Viaro Energy, commented: “We have been very happy with the progress made on the development of Anning and Somerville so far. The efficiency with which the NSTA approved the deal, recent important milestones met and this securing of the geophysical survey are a testament to the capabilities of both the Hartshead and Rockrose teams, and I appreciate everyone’s work and collaboration. We are currently preparing our application for the operatorship of the fields and expect the FID to go equally smoothly later in the year.”