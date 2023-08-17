Industrial cleaning firm Sureclean charts plan for growth with new hires

Aberdeenshire-headquartered Sureclean has announced a raft of new appointments as it forges ahead with ambitious growth plans.

The recruitment drive comes just six months after the industrial cleaning specialist’s relaunch, following a management buy-out from American-based US Ecology earlier this year.

At the time of the deal, the value of which wasn’t disclosed, the new owners, Simon Gibb and Mark Kelly, hailed it as a landmark for the firm – and set out their intention to double the workforce.

In support of that aim Sureclean, previously NRC UK, has bolstered its ranks with new operation and project managers, as well as specific health and safety expertise.

In total four new staff members have joined the company’s operations division with the aim of bolstering its service offering.

Based at Sureclean’s 4.9-acre office and support services facility in Oldmeldrum’s Barra Business Park, the new hires bring over 80 years’ combined experience in the industrial cleaning sector.

Joss, Grant, Murray and Barrie

Ally Joss and Grant Gilbert join the team as project managers with careers spanning over four decades.

The pair will be responsible for leading specialist cleaning projects in line with company objectives to reduce waste and advance environmental sustainability.

Meanwhile Kenny Murray joins as health, safety, environment, and quality (HSEQ) manager.

With over 12 years’ experience in the industrial services and waste management sectors, he will oversee behavioural safety, training and competency, auditing, risk management, asset management, processes and ESG initiatives.

Finally David Barrie returns to Sureclean as operations manager, having been an integral part of the company’s original team.

As well as knowing the firm inside out he has a broad range of experience in the industrial services sector, with roles onshore, offshore and overseas.

Mr Barrie will ensure the delivery of customer service excellence, and take charge of bespoke and innovative engineering solutions for clients.

Mr Gibb, Sureclean’s executive chairman, said: “Welcoming this well respected and highly knowledgeable group of energy industry professionals is the ideal chance to shape the future of Sureclean as we work to achieve our ambition to be the industry’s number one choice for industrial cleaning services.

“It’s an important period of growth for Sureclean and we are delighted that we have caught the attention of some of the most highly regarded names in the industry at the right time on our expansion journey.

“Our new team members bring a wealth of experience and expertise in senior leadership positions which will strengthen our growing business and provide essential support as we forge ahead with growth plans while continuing to meet and exceed the needs of our clients.

“To bring those at the top of their field on board with us forms a significant part of our rebuild campaign as we implement a ‘can do’ culture of support and collaboration and enhance our strengths and capabilities as industry leaders.”

New hires planned

Sureclean offers specialised industrial cleaning services with environmental protection response to a host of sectors, including oil and gas.

It currently employs around 30 people and boasts the “the largest fleet of industrial equipment in the UK”.

That allows it to “take on a broad range of projects”, from drilling rigs, FPSOs, oil platforms and marine vessels, to refineries, pipelines and infrastructure.

There are plans for further management hires too – with further announcements expected in October – with Sureclean targeting year-on-year revenue growth of 20%.