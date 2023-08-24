Former Halliburton Aberdeen base marketed for new occupiers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Former Halliburton Aberdeen base marketed for new occupiers

The office was recently featured as the Nintendo HQ in the movie 'Tetris'.
By Keith Findlay
24/08/2023, 6:57 am Updated: 24/08/2023, 10:42 am
© Supplied by SmartsHalliburton Aberdeen
The building was previously home to US energy services giant Halliburton, which moved out several years ago as part of European consolidation.

A former Halliburton base in Aberdeen is being given a new lease of life after a major refurbishment.

Global real estate agency CBRE has teamed up with UK property specialist Graham + Sibbald to market The Apex, in Dyce, and they have already secured their first tenant.

IT firm Network DNA and its five-strong team will move in following a period of homeworking due to Covid.

Halliburton shut Aberdeen base in 2020

The Aberdeen building was previously home to US energy services giant Halliburton, which moved out several years ago as part of European “consolidation”.

It was sold at auction, in July 2021, for an undisclosed sum to an unnamed buyer.

The former Halliburton House then doubled for Nintendo’s headquarters in Japan in the Apple TV+ movie Tetris.

halliburton aberdeen
Halliburton House, Howe Moss Crescent.<br />Picture by Scott Baxter 30/07/2020

A number of other locations in Aberdeen appear in the film portraying the tense contractual negotiations that helped bring the legendary videogame to the world.

CBRE said The Apex, on Howe Moss Crescent, was currently undergoing “extensive refurbishment”.

‘New generation’ office building

© Supplied by Smarts
The building featured in Apple TV+ movie Tetris. Image: Apple TV+

Dominic Millar from CBRE’s office in Aberdeen said: “We are delighted to be marketing The Apex for let. It is a new generation of office building which integrates work, wellness and the environment with the highest standard of design and technology.

“The landlord has taken a proactive approach with the refurbishment of the property, providing high quality space for all occupiers. There will also be a plug-and-play suite installed on the ground floor which will relieve an ingoing occupier of fit-out costs.”

Chris Ion, partner with Graham & Sibbald, added: “With the significant reduction in Grade A space throughout the city, we are delighted to be working with the landlord and CBRE to bring to market The Apex.

“It ticks all the boxes companies are seeking from a modern office in Aberdeen with its energy efficiency, car parking including EV (electric vehicle) charging, wellness provision and excellent views.”

Network DNA, which seves 10,000 clients in 15 countries, was based in city centre offices on Novar Place before the pandemic.

© Supplied by Smarts
An artist’s impression of inside The Apex. Image: Smarts

Bill Anderson, the firm’s managing director, said: “The Apex is uniquely suited to our business, combining Grade A accommodation and advanced connectivity. The building affords almost unlimited data speed through the onsite data centre.”

Extending to 70,000sq ft over three levels, The Apex also benefits from an EPC (energy performance certificate “A” rating. There are offices available from 1,000sq ft and provisions for a refurbished canteen, business lounge, cafe and gym. There is also a central communal space with a three-storey glass atrium and “far-reaching views of the surrounding area”.

It “sets a high bar” for modern office space, CBRE said, adding: “The building currently draws 50% of its energy from zero carbon sources.”

CBRE also highlighted its “quick and easy access to the strategic transport network”.

