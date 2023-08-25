Var Energi names former Talisman, Lundin exec Nick Walker as CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Var Energi names former Talisman, Lundin exec Nick Walker as CEO

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
25/08/2023, 8:49 am Updated: 25/08/2023, 8:51 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Var Energivar energi nick walker
Nick Walker has been named the new CEO of Var Energi.

British oil and gas executive Nick Walker has been named as CEO of Var Energi (OSLO:VAR), one of the largest producers in Norway.

Most recently the CEO of Lundin Energy, until it was acquired last year by Aker BP, he has also worked with BP, Talisman Energy, Africa Oil and Vedanta- Cairn Oil and Gas.

Current Var Energi CEO, Torger Rod, is transferring to chief operating officer, confirmed chair Thorhild Widvey.

Mr Rod led Oslo-based Var Energi to an IPO on the Euronext on Feb 16, 2022.

The €776m IPO was the largest in Europe in that quarter, giving it a market cap of around £7.4bn.

He also led Var’s acquisition of Neptune Energy’s Norwegian business, announced earlier this year.

Mr Walker will spear-head the firm’s strategy, taking up the role on September 5.

He said: “I have followed closely the impressive development of Vår Energi in recent years and have great respect for the Company’s strong track-record and operational heritage on the NCS. I welcome this opportunity to lead the Company through its next growth phase and deliver on the strategy – which remains firm.”

Chair Thorhild Widvey added: “Torger Rød has led the Company through a transformative phase and has achieved strong operational and financial results, including a very successful IPO, the mentioned Neptune acquisition, strengthening of the organisation, while also delivering on strategic ambitions.

“He will now deploy his deep operational competencies and understanding of the organisation in the role as COO to continue driving improvement, integration and transformation of the Company”.

Var Energi has more than 1,000 employees and holds stakes in 39 producing fields, according to its website.

Last year it produced (net) 220,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

