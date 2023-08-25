Bumi Armada profits dip on production issues at Kraken FPSO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Bumi Armada profits dip on production issues at Kraken FPSO

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
25/08/2023, 10:17 am Updated: 25/08/2023, 10:43 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Bumi Armada kraken fpso
The Bumi-Armada-owned FPSO used to produce from EnQuest's Kraken field.

Major production issues at the North Sea Kraken FPSO have hit vessel owner Bumi Armada in the group’s pocket.

In the first six months of the year the Malaysian-based group took in profits £52 million, down from £63m in the same period in 2022.

Revenue also took a hit, falling from £172m to £169m year on year.

Bumi blamed the decrease in various financial metrics on the failure of hydraulic submersible pump (HSP) on the Kraken FPSO that constrained production at the EnQuest field.

The North Sea vessel was taken offline in June following the breakdown, though output a few weeks later after remediation works were carried out.

In late July Bumi revealed that one HSP transformer has been patched up, boosting flows to around 90% of its previous level.

And the next month the company confirmed production had returned to “pre-shutdown levels”.

Back up components to insure against future failures are estimated to arrive and be installed in September 2023.

Sat some 220 miles from Aberdeen, the floating production storage and offload (FPSO) vessel is leased and operated by duty holder Bumi Armada on behalf of Kraken field operator EnQuest (70.5%) (LON: ENQ) – the remaining stakes are held by Waldorf Petroleum.

The vessel is a converted Suezmax tanker and has a nameplate production capacity of 80,000 barrels per day, storage capacity of in excess of 600,000 barrels and is able to handle 460,000 barrels per day of fluids.

It has served the namesake oilfield since 2017.

EnQuest reported gross production of around 26,000 boepd from the vessel through 2022.

The operator said in May the early part of the year had seen “top quartile performance” at the vessel, with production efficiency and water injection efficiency both at around 94% as of the end of April.

Meanwhile further planned drilling at the field has been shelved, with EnQuest blaming the government’s windfall tax for its decision to cut spending.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts