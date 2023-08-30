Neptune Energy in top 1% of 100,000 energy firms for ESG

Neptune Energy has been named among the top 1% of 100,000 global energy firms for its ESG credentials.

The North Sea operator has been awarded a platinum medal for ESG from ratings agency EcoVadis, placing it in the top echelon of firms assessed by the organisation.

Neptune was judged on environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement, with the first two holding the greatest influence.

Neptune Energy’s CEO, Pete Jones, said: “Receiving our highest ever ESG rating from EcoVadis is testament to how we are delivering against our ESG strategy, including progressing our lower carbon strategy, strengthening our human rights due diligence, and building the skills of our workforce to support the energy transition.

“Year-on-year we have improved our ESG performance and disclosures, as demonstrated by our progressively stronger ratings by both EcoVadis and Sustainalytics.”

Each year, Neptune carries out a materiality assessment to identify the ESG issues that are most important for its stakeholders, and which have the greatest impact on its business.

This informs the company’s ESG strategy and target-setting, in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.