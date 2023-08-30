Neptune Energy in top 1% of 100,000 energy firms for ESG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Neptune Energy in top 1% of 100,000 energy firms for ESG

By Reporter
30/08/2023, 8:00 am
© Supplied by DCT MediaNeptune Energy esg
Neptune Energy CEO Pete Jones. Aberdeen.

Neptune Energy has been named among the top 1% of 100,000 global energy firms for its ESG credentials.

The North Sea operator has been awarded a platinum medal for ESG from ratings agency EcoVadis, placing it in the top echelon of firms assessed by the organisation.

Neptune was judged on environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement, with the first two holding the greatest influence.

Neptune Energy’s CEO, Pete Jones, said: “Receiving our highest ever ESG rating from EcoVadis is testament to how we are delivering against our ESG strategy, including progressing our lower carbon strategy, strengthening our human rights due diligence, and building the skills of our workforce to support the energy transition.

“Year-on-year we have improved our ESG performance and disclosures, as demonstrated by our progressively stronger ratings by both EcoVadis and Sustainalytics.”

Each year, Neptune carries out a materiality assessment to identify the ESG issues that are most important for its stakeholders, and which have the greatest impact on its business.

This informs the company’s ESG strategy and target-setting, in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts