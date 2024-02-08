TotalEnergies claims to be most profitable and sustainable supermajor of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

TotalEnergies claims to be most profitable and sustainable supermajor of 2023

By Ryan Duff
08/02/2024, 7:00 am
© Shutterstock / Tada ImagesPost Thumbnail

TotalEnergies’ chief executive Patrick Pouyanné told investors his firm was “the most profitable” major of 2023 while implementing his energy transition strategy.

Soon after TotalEnergies (LON: TTE) published its 2023 books Patrick Pouyanné explained: “I should insist on the fact that we demonstrate, and I think it’s because we are the most profitable, but we have the right to implement the energy transition strategy.

“We have decided it’s feasible to remain at the top of profitability and to transition as well as investing a third of our investments into electricity.”

In its presentation on Wednesday, it was shared that TotalEnergies has a return on average capital employed of 19%, which proved to be higher than that of Shell, BP, Exxon and Chevron.

In addition to this, TotalEnergies’ 2023 cash flow used in investing activities stood at around $16.4 billion, a 9% increase on overall investments made in 2022.

The French supermajor top brass added: “It’s an AND strategy, it’s oil and gas and low carbon energy, in particular electricity.”

‘No big news’ from ‘boring’ TotalEnergies

© Supplied by SSE Renewables
The final turbine is installed at the Seagreen wind farm, TotalEnergies’ only operational offshore wind project.

Last year, law firm CMS published that TotalEnergies dedicated $4 billion USD (£3.2bn) of its capital expenditure (capex) to the energy transition.

This was significantly more than the next highest investment, which came from Shell.

The UK energy major was found to have set aside $2.9bn in 2022 for the energy transition, this made up 11.7% of the company’s overall capex.

Mr Pouyanné commented: “We will maintain that strategy and they will have no big news, sometimes I think TotalEnergies is a little boring but it’s better to be consistent and for continued success.”

However, some were not convinced by the French major’s showcasing of its 27.3 “Sustainalytics rating” following its presentation, which indicated it was head and shoulders above the likes of BP, Shell and the US majors.

Sustainalytics is a representation of a firm’s ESG credentials.

© Supplied by TotalEnergies
A slide from TotalEnergies FY23 presentation comparing the firm to its fellow supermajors.

Lucie Pinson, director of Reclaim Finance, argued: “While the climate crisis worsens every year, TotalEnergies continues to prioritize shareholder profits at the expense of the climate.

“While $16.6 billion went to shareholders in 2023, only $5.5 billion was invested in the renewable energies division.”

When asked about CMS’ findings last year a TotalEnergies spokesperson told Energy Voice that in 2022 investments totalled $16.3 billion, including $4 billion in low-carbon energies.

The firm added that for its 2023 books, it was aiming to meet a $5bn target in low carbon spending.

“In the coming years, investments in low-carbon energies will represent 1/3 of our investments, more than new oil and gas projects (30%),” TotalEnergies said at the time.

To the Reclaim Finance director, this is not enough when billions of dollars are handed to shareholders.

Ms Pinson added: “These billions also raise the question of shareholder responsibility in pursuing this climate-wrecking strategy.

“The hypocrisy of shareholders who say they want to push the company to transition and who occasionally vote in favour of climate resolutions has gone on far too long.

“They happily pocket billions in dividends every year that could be used to develop sustainable energy, reduce methane leaks and gradually close existing fields.”

On Wednesday the French supermajor published its 2023 full-year results and announced a $2 billion share buyback scheme.

Despite a 30% drop in EBITDA year-on-year, the firm hiked its dividend for 2023 by 7.1% to €3.01 ($3.24) per share.

TotalEnergies boss to stay for ‘many years’

© Bloomberg
Patrick Pouyanne, chief executive officer of TotalEnergies SE, during a panel session at the Paris Air Forum in Paris, France.

Turning attention to the firm’s top bass, she questioned why investors who would like to see an accelerated energy transition would vote for directors who, in her opinion, aren’t moving fast enough.

However, when Mr Pouyanné was asked about his future with the firm as he approaches the 10-year milestone as TotalEnergies boss he told investors that he will be with the French major for “many years.”

Ms Pinson concludes: “If they really intend to work towards lowering emissions, they will promise to repay them in social dividends, and will sanction the Group by voting against the re-election of the outgoing directors, including Patrick Pouyanné, and against their remuneration.”

