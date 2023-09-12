Breaking: UK government approves BP Murlach oil and gas field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Breaking: UK government approves BP Murlach oil and gas field

By Andrew Dykes
12/09/2023, 1:39 pm
© DCT/ Kami ThomsonBP Murlach
BP's North Sea HQ in Dyce.

Government and regulators have signed off on BP (LON: BP) plans for the Murlach oil and gas redevelopment in the North Sea.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero announced on Tuesday that the two-well project would proceed, having received formal approval of its environmental statement from Secretary of State Grant Shapps prior to his departure in late August.

The Ministerial nod was followed by signoff from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), which granted consent on 8 September.

The rubber stamp marks a major milestone for the project and for operator BP, after Murlach was reportedly included as part of a list of key energy and infrastructure projects to be “fast-tracked” for approval last year.

Murlach is a redevelopment of the Marnock-Skua field, around 126 miles east of Aberdeen, which was in production in the early 2000s and previously operated by Shell.

Its redevelopment is expected to recover around 26 million barrels of oil and 602 million cubic metres of gas.

BP acquired the licence along with joint venture partner NEO Energy – which holds a 20% stake in the project – as part of the 30th Licensing Round following its relinquishment by the rival supermajor.

Doris Reiter, BP’s senior vice president for North Sea, said: “Development of the Murlach field further demonstrates BP’s strategy in action – investing in today’s energy systems and, not or, investing in the energy transition.

“BP has been in the North Sea for close to six decades and are investing in its future and supporting energy security, by focusing on oil and gas opportunities around our portfolio that can be developed through established production facilities with lower operational emissions.

“Murlach is a great example of that as it will be connected to the ETAP (Eastern Trough Area Project) hub which has been operating in the central North Sea for 25 years. In fact, Murlach is a redevelopment of a field that was previously in production in the early 2000s and this project will benefit from the reuse of some existing subsea infrastructure in the area.

“We welcome approval to progress this project and look forward to working with our joint venture partner to bring this field into production.”

Murlach first oil eyed for 2025

The project itself will consist of two production wells and a subsea tieback to the Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) installation, with an expected production life of around 11 years.

Peak production would be in the region of 20,000 barrels of oil per day and around 17 million cubic feet of associated gas per day.

The Murlach project will share existing infrastructure already present around the Murlach Field, including the Heron A production pipeline to transport production fluids, the Heron wash water pipeline and the Seagull control umbilical.

© Supplied by BP/OPRED
Map showing infrastructure around BP’s Murlach development.

The project also includes the installation of a new manifold, together with tie-ins and a new gas lift pipeline from the ETAP platform, according to BP filings.

Modifications will be required to the ETAP topside arrival facilities and separation for overpressure and temperature protection together with metering/instrumentation requirements.

Additionally, existing ETAP reception and separation facilities have been out of service, with an assessment to be undertaken to determine the requirements for replacement or refurbishing of equipment and instrumentation.

Gas and oil will be comingled with existing ETAP fluids and gas will be exported via the Central Area Transmission System (CATS) and oil exported via Forties Pipeline System.

Published plans suggest activities are due to start in Q3 2023 with modifications to the ETAP topside, followed by subsea facility installation and drilling operations in 2024 and first oil expected in Q2 2025.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts