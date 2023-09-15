Shell kicks off drilling at Jackdaw field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell kicks off drilling at Jackdaw field

By Ryan Duff
15/09/2023, 11:11 am Updated: 15/09/2023, 12:58 pm
© Simon Priceshell jackdaw technipfmc
Jackdaw will be tied back to the Shearwater gas hub in the central North Sea.

Shell (LON: SHEL) has commenced drilling at its 100% owned Jackdaw field in the Central North Sea with the Valaris 122 jack-up rig.

The duration of drilling completion activities is set to span approximately 538 days.

There are set to be four wells drilled through the newly installed Jackdaw platform as part of the project.

Shell expects Jackdaw, which is located about 155 miles east of Aberdeen, to begin producing around the middle of this decade.

The field will be made up of a wellhead platform, along with subsea infrastructure tied back to the existing Shearwater production hub.

At peak production rates, Jackdaw is estimated to yield 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and could account for over 6% of projected UK North Sea gas production.

Spending £500 million in the UK

Shell is on record as saying it will spend £500 million in the UK in order to deliver the project, estimated to start-up in 2025.

Just over a year ago, Aker Solutions was awarded a contract for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the Jackdaw platform.

It expects to deliver the first part of the work – the steel substructure, complete with pre-drilling – to Shell in 2023.

The topside will follow in 2024, with fabrication taking place at Aker Solutions’ yard in Verdal, Norway – at its peak the project will employ over 300 people.

Approval and protest

Last year the UK regulatory bodies gave Shell approval for the development of the Jackdaw gas field.

Both the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment & Decommissioning (OPRED) gave the green light to the project in June 2022.

On the build-up to and following its approval, Jackdaw has seen opposition from climate activists.

Following the project getting the green light, Greenpeace launched a legal challenge against the UK Government and various other protests against the project have taken place since.

However, in March Shell said that “there is a relatively low risk of disruption” to the North Sea gas project.

That is both “in terms of delays” to Jackdaw, as well as changes to the scheme itself.

