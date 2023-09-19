Dozens of Petrofac workers to strike on Ithaca assets after ‘clawback’ offer rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. 'Menu' icon A 'hamburger' menu icon. 'Close' icon An 'x' icon, denoting a closing action. 'Previous Arrow' icon A left-facing navigation arrow icon. 'Next Arrow' icon A right-facing navigation arrow icon. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Dozens of Petrofac workers to strike on Ithaca assets after ‘clawback’ offer rejected

By Mathew Perry
19/09/2023, 4:01 pm
Episode 10

Around 85 Petrofac workers will strike for six days after rejecting a pay deal the union claimed would amount to a £6,000 pay cut.

In a statement Unite the Union said the workers had “overwhelmingly rejected” the deal because of a dispute over ‘clawback’ provisions

Unite said the dispute centres on a 14 days ‘clawback’ policy set by Ithaca Energy, whose assets the workers are assigned to.

In the latest offer, Unite said Petrofac had offered to reduce the clawback policy to 12 days. Unite said the industry norm is 7 days.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said members rejected the latest offer because it would leave them working the highest number of clawback days in the offshore sector, resulting in up to £6,000 lost income per person.

Petrofac and Ithaca have been contacted for comment.

“This is unacceptable,” Ms Graham said.

“Our members will have their union’s full support in the latest phase of their strike action.”

Unite industrial officer John Boland said the dispute will continue until Petrofac and Ithaca “get round the table and do right by the workers”.

“If they do not, then Unite will hold them to account as will our members who will take strike action if they have to in order to make their voices heard,” Mr Boland said.

Unite members on the FPF1 platform, Alba FSU, Alba North, Captain FPSO, and Captain WPP installations will strike from October 1 to October 7.

Affected workers include electrical, production and mechanical technicians in addition to deck crew, scaffolders and crane operators.

The strike action comes as 120 Unite members employed by Wood last week ended a long running dispute after securing a cumulative 10% pay increase.

