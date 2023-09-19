Dozens of Petrofac workers to strike on Ithaca assets after ‘clawback’ offer rejected

Around 85 Petrofac workers will strike for six days after rejecting a pay deal the union claimed would amount to a £6,000 pay cut.

In a statement Unite the Union said the workers had “overwhelmingly rejected” the deal because of a dispute over ‘clawback’ provisions

Unite said the dispute centres on a 14 days ‘clawback’ policy set by Ithaca Energy, whose assets the workers are assigned to.

In the latest offer, Unite said Petrofac had offered to reduce the clawback policy to 12 days. Unite said the industry norm is 7 days.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said members rejected the latest offer because it would leave them working the highest number of clawback days in the offshore sector, resulting in up to £6,000 lost income per person.

Petrofac and Ithaca have been contacted for comment.

“This is unacceptable,” Ms Graham said.

“Our members will have their union’s full support in the latest phase of their strike action.”

Unite industrial officer John Boland said the dispute will continue until Petrofac and Ithaca “get round the table and do right by the workers”.

“If they do not, then Unite will hold them to account as will our members who will take strike action if they have to in order to make their voices heard,” Mr Boland said.

Unite members on the FPF1 platform, Alba FSU, Alba North, Captain FPSO, and Captain WPP installations will strike from October 1 to October 7.

Affected workers include electrical, production and mechanical technicians in addition to deck crew, scaffolders and crane operators.

The strike action comes as 120 Unite members employed by Wood last week ended a long running dispute after securing a cumulative 10% pay increase.