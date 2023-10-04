Petrofac wins $100m contract extension with Repsol Sinopec

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Petrofac wins $100m contract extension with Repsol Sinopec

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
04/10/2023, 7:53 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Repsol Sinopecpetrofac repsol sinopec
Repsol Sinopec's Montrose platform.

Petrofac (LON: PFC) has been awarded a three-year contract extension with Repsol Sinopec Resources UK worth more than $100m.

The deal, supporting UK North Sea operations, supports more than 300 jobs across 10 offshore assets, as well as a pair of onshore oil terminals.

Petrofac was initially appointed by Repsol Sinopec in 2016, with the scope of work growing significantly in 2020 when six additional assets were added on.

Nick Shorten, chief operating officer for Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business, said: “Our relationship with Repsol Sinopec has continued to grow, adapting to new requirements and the operating environment.

“This contract extension demonstrates our team’s commitment and drive to support Repsol Sinopec through safe and effective operations.

“We look forward to our continued partnership and collaboration across their North Sea assets.”

The contract covers the Arbroath, Auk, Bleo Holm, Claymore, Clyde, Fulmar, Montrose, Piper, Saltire and Tartan assets in the North Sea. Petrofac also provides support to Flotta Oil Terminal and Nigg Oil Terminal.

The deal follows several other contract extensions in the North Sea for Petrofac.

Last year the London-listed firm announced extensions with EnQuest, Serica Energy and Spirit Energy.

The UK remains the largest market for Petrofac, responsible for 26% of group revenue in 0222.

Asset Solutions has around 40% of the North Sea market share.

