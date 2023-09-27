Equinor ‘not tone deaf’ to emissions debate on Rosebank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Equinor ‘not tone deaf’ to emissions debate on Rosebank

Meanwhile 2030 "is the earliest time" electrification could be achieved - years after first oil.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
27/09/2023, 10:44 am
Arne Gurtner, senior vice president for the UK at Equinor.

Norway’s Equinor has said it is “not tone deaf” to the emissions debate around its Rosebank oilfield and international calls to cease new oil projects.

Approval of the large west of Shetland project comes a day after the International Energy Agency called for no new long-lead oil and gas projects in order for the world to hit net zero targets.

The field is projected to be producing through to 2051.

Meanwhile, electrification of Rosebank, aimed to drive down its emissions, will not take place for years after first oil is achieved, Equinor confirmed.

Arne Gurtner, UK senior vice president, said: “The total emissions in society and in the UK are of course governed by the demand side of the picture.

“In that sense we are not tone deaf. We are a net zero company, we have committed to net zero targets and are working really hard to decarbonise our absolute emissions together with scope three emissions through industrial solutions.”

Earlier this week, the IEA said warned against investment in new long-lead upstream projects for the world to hit 1.5 degree global warming.

Mr Gurtner said: “When it comes to the IEA and new oil and gas projects, we totally recognise that oil and gas demand will fall, and has to fall, during the transition, but as long as society needs and demands oil and gas, Equinor will be there to produce that oil and gas with the lowest production emissions possible.”

However NGOs have not been convinced; Greenpeace said: “This decision is nothing but carte blanche to fossil fuel companies to ruin the climate, punish bill payers, and siphon off obscene profits.”

Campaign group Uplift, which has threatened legal action, said: “By approving Rosebank, Rishi Sunak has confirmed he couldn’t care less about climate change. As we’ve heard repeatedly, our world can no longer sustain new oil and gas drilling.

“And when we’re witnessing scorching temperatures, wildfires, devastating flooding and heatwaves in our seas, it could not be clearer that this is a decision by the Prime Minister to add more fuel to the fire.”

Emissions

Rosebank is targeting first oil in 2026/27, however Equinor confirmed 2030 is the “earliest” electrification could be achieved, years after production started.

The West of Shetland electrification project doesn’t just cover Rosebank, but also the huge BP Clair oilfield and Ithaca Energy’s Cambo development.

Equinor says, with Rosebank electrified, it will have emissions of 3 kg of CO2 per barrel, “one of the lowest ever CO2 footprints” in UK waters, compared to a sector average of 20 kg per barrel.

However, if it isn’t electrified, Rosebank will emit four times as much; 12 kg of CO2 per barrel of oil produced.

That comes while the UK industry has committed to cutting its emissions by 50% by 2030, against a 2018 baseline – with electrification being seen as a crucial lever in achieving that – via the North Sea Transition Deal signed with government in 2021.

Mr Gurtner said: “Rosebank is very much aligned with the North Sea Transition Deal. We have employed a lot of hard engineering work to really energy optimise, including a closed flare system on the vessel.

“So I think it is very much consistent with the 2030 target. Production emissions and the reduction of those matter most after the field has produced for a while.

“That’s where the effect of electrification kicks in, and that’s where we continue to hunt the very strict targets in the NSTD.”

 

