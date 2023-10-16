Unite union and Petrofac end pay dispute over ‘clawback’ policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Unite union and Petrofac end pay dispute over ‘clawback’ policy

By Energy Reporter
16/10/2023, 5:38 pm Updated: 16/10/2023, 5:40 pm
© Supplied by Unite the Unionnorth sea strikes
John Boland (right) alongside striking Unite members outside Petrofac's Aberdeen office earlier this year.

The union representing around 85 offshore workers employed by Petrofac (LON: PFC) has announced an end to a pay dispute centred on ‘clawback’ entitlements.

Unite the Union said its members working on assets operated by Ithaca Energy have backed a move to a 10 days ‘clawback’ policy with no loss of pay.

‘Clawback days’ refers to a situation where offshore workers can be asked to work at any time for no additional payment, Unite said.

The pay dispute originally centred on Ithaca Energy’s 14 days ‘clawback’ policy, which is double the industry norm of seven days, according to Unite.

activists ithaca oga
The FPF-1 vessel

Petrofac originally offered to reduce this policy to 12 days, which was rejected by union members.

On the eve of scheduled strike action from October 1st to 7th, Unite said Petrofac made a last minute offer to reduce this further to 10 days.

The revised offer led to a suspension of strike action in order for Unite members to be balloted.

Union leadership welcomes Petrofac result

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham welcomed the result.

“It was only through industrial action that this win was secured, and our Petrofac Ithaca members must be congratulated for standing firm in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions in the offshore sector,” Ms Graham said.

Unite industrial officer John Boland said the union was pleased to have delivered an improved working environment for its members.

“It was no longer acceptable that the workers were left in one of the worst-off positions in terms of clawback days,” Mr Boland said.

© Supplied by Ithaca Energy
The Captain oilfield in the North Sea.

“Our members have taken fourteen days of strike action in order to get this win and they must be applauded for their strong stance.

“To have secured a reduction in four clawback days with no loss of pay is a success and it is another example of Unite delivering for offshore workers.”

The affected assets include the FPF1 platform, Alba FSU, Alba North, Captain FPSO, and Captain WPP installations.

Unite said affected members include electrical, production and mechanical technicians in addition to deck crew, scaffolders and crane operators.

Energy Voice has contacted Petrofac for comment.

 

 

