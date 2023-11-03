Fresh bid to oust leadership of North Sea player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Fresh bid to oust leadership of North Sea player

By Allister Thomas
03/11/2023, 11:50 am Updated: 03/11/2023, 4:22 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by BDOreabold resources

A minority shareholder group has launched a fresh attempt to oust the leadership of North Sea oil firm Reabold Resources (AIM: RBD).

A letter seen by Energy Voice has been sent by Kamran Sattar of Portillion Capital, who has made numerous takeover attempts of Aim-listed Reabold. He said his group has “lost all confidence” in the board over a series of issues, including the recent sale of West of Shetland-focused Corallian Energy to Shell.

Reabold said it has not received the correspondence and has advised shareholders to take no action.

The letter said it was delivered on behalf of shareholders owning at least five percent of the business who are calling for a special meeting to vote on the proposals.

Their resolutions include removing Sachin Oza as co-CEO of Reabold Resources, and to oust senior management from their director positions, including co-CEO Stephen Williams.

In place, Mr Sattar proposes to become chair, and Andrea Cattaneo – founder of Africa-focused Zenith Energy Ltd – becomes CEO.

Why?

Among its reasons for the move was Reabold being “devoid” of leadership, having split its CEO role in two, and claimed that Mr Williams and Mr Oza were overpaid.

The letter states they received an annual fee of £242,000 and a £50,000 bonus in 2022  against a £45,000 loss for the business during the year, and cited a drop in the share price – down nearly 50% since May.

reabold resources © Supplied by Zenith Energy
Andrea Cattaneo, founder of Zenith Energy, is proposed as new CEO of Reabold.

“It is unacceptable that the Company should have joint chief executive officers. The reason why hardly any other companies divide this role is because of the need for clear leadership, which the Company is devoid of,” it said.

The group listed several other reasons for the move, including the sale of Corallian Energy to Shell last year for £32m, “having expected a significantly higher valuation to be achieved based on a previously stated valuation of Corallian of £190 million”.

Other factors include “performance and time taken” at its onshore West Newton asset, issues around the Colle Santo project in Italy and the board having “having failed to capitalise” on downward oil prices to acquire further production assets.

Several attempts against Reabold Resources

This is the latest in several moves by Kamran Sattar to move against Reabold, who in May launched a takeover group to oust the board.

Similar attempts were made in April, including an unsolicited approach, and an attempt last October to oust the co-CEOs.

He even received backing for former boxing champion Amir Khan in the attempts.

Portillion’s request today is that a requisition meeting to vote on the proposals is held within the next 28 days.

