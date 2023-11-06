Aberdeen oil boss Bob Kidd takes £350m lawsuit to court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen oil boss Bob Kidd takes £350m lawsuit to court

By Allister Thomas
06/11/2023, 7:47 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
bob kidd lawsuit
Bob Kidd founded ITS Tubular Services, which went into administration in 2013.

Aberdeen oil boss Bob Kidd is taking a lawsuit to Scotland’s court of session this week – seeking a huge payout of nearly £350m.

Mr Kidd is taking action against law firm Ledingham Chalmers and private equity house Lime Rock Partners over a business deal involving ITS Tubular Services, which he founded in 1989.

The firm was later placed in administration, with the collapse in the value of Mr Kidd’s shares  – which he is seeking to recover.

He is seeking initial compensation of £150m, but the final payout could be almost £350m once an eight percent interest per year is added.

The case starts in Edinburgh this week, expected to last five weeks.

Mr Kidd lost an intial action against Lime Rock and Ledingham Chalmers back in 2021, then seeking around £158m, over an alleged conflict of interest from the latter firm over the sale of his 34.5% stake in 2009 to Lime Rock.

The court said then that Mr Kidd had already received a “full and final” settlement for his losses when he settled a claim against another law firm, Burness Paull, in 2018 for £20m.

Commentators said there would “almost certainly” be an appeal.

Ledingham Chalmers said it believes the allegations are unfounded, adding that it holds itself to “the highest ethical and professional standards”.

Mr Kidd formed ITS Tubular Services with $5,000 in savings in 1989.

The Aberdeen-based business experienced huge growth, and was worth $200million, employing 1,000 people, by 2008.

Mr Kidd got a $10million payment for the sale of part of his stake (34.5%) the following year.

However, by 2012, ITS had entered financial difficulties and heavy debt, partly due to operations overseas, and Lime Rock was seeking to sell its exposure to the business.

Mr Kidd argued Lime Rock’s involvement led to ITS being placed into administration, and the collapse in the value of his shares.

He said in 2021 that he would have otherwise achieved an exit of “about $220m”.

ITS Tubular Services was later sold in a pre-pack deal to US firm Parker Drilling.

Mr Kidd launched an initial $210m lawsuit back in 2015.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts