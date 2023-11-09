Greenpeace protestor risked being ‘dragged under’ Shell Penguins FPSO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Greenpeace protestor risked being ‘dragged under’ Shell Penguins FPSO

By Allister Thomas
09/11/2023, 1:32 pm Updated: 09/11/2023, 2:28 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Greenpeaceshell greenpeace
Greenpeace activists boarded the Penguins FPSO while it was in transit in January and February this year.

A Greenpeace activist risked being “dragged under” the Shell (LON: SHEL) Penguins FPSO when they fell in the water during a protest this year, a legal document has revealed.

Shell lawyers say the activist fell while attempting to board the North Sea vessel’s transport, the White Marlin, as it was turning.

Had the White Marlin transport ship moved another way “the individual would likely have been dragged under the vessel, with a high risk of serious injury or death”.

Activists boarded the FPSO, due to become Shell’s first new manned vessel in the UK for 30 years, in January and February in a high-profile protest, as it was being transported from China to Norway.

Shell ‘exaggerating the risks”

The protestor is not thought to have been injured and Greenpeace said Shell is “deliberately exaggerating the risks” the activists faced.

Greenpeace said they were wearing “commercial-grade immersion suits and life jackets which would have kept them buoyant at all times, preventing them from being dragged under”.

A spokesperson added: “We also had rescue boats in the water, crewed by staff trained in emergency response and recovery at sea. We plan all our activities meticulously and have a very long track record of carrying out action at sea safely.”

The lawyers’ letter to Greenpeace, seen by EV, states Shell does not wish to interfere with rights to lawful protest, but is “very concerned” by the action “which had potentially perilous consequences and presented unacceptable risks” to the crew and the activists themselves.

A judge surmised, as Shell put injunctions in place in February, that the activists “were putting their lives and indirectly the crew at risk”.

The oil giant is suing the NGO following the protest, and had offered a reduced settlement if Greenpeace agreed not to board or obstruct its vessels in future.

Greenpeace said Thursday Shell was trying to “silence legitimate demands for climate justice”.

A total sum of $8.6m is threatened by the suit, including damages to contractors Fluor, Boskalis and Aibel. Shell is itself seeking $2.1m.

Diverted from English channel

The Norton Rose Fulbright letter states that, following the initial boarding on January 31, Boskalis deviated the White Marlin from its planned route on the English Channel “which was considered to be more vulnerable to unlawful boarding”.

The White Marlin instead diverted to the West coast of Scotland at a cost of $50,000, using more fuel.

As well as the diversion, Boskalis had costs of nearly $500,000 for deploying the “Sovereign” vessel in February to “shield against any other approaching vessels” seeking to unlawfully board, and “for potential rescue purposes in the event any activist fell overboard”.

Boskalis is due $601,057 over the action, the letter stated.

Greenpeace puts Shell in ‘invidious position’

The document states Shell is in an “invidious position” with Fluor (NYSE: FLR) over who bears the costs of the protests.

Shell is suing Greenpeace for $2.1m, and has agreed to pay Fluor its $1.9m contract, but Fluor says it is due losses in excess of $8.3m.

Fluor and Shell have not been able to agree the balance of around $6.5m.

Shell said it “does not wish to delay recovery of its losses” any further, and has been seeking a negotiated resolution with Greenpeace.

Boskalis and Aibel

The Penguins FPSO is now in Aibel’s yard in Haugesund, Norway ahead of heading to the UK next year.

Aibel claims to be owed $570,000 over further security meetings and monitoring equipment which had to be installed to protect against additional threatened protests.

The letter notes that it is seeking agreement that Greenpeace will not interfere further with the Shell Penguins FPSO in its current location, its departure from it or its transit to or installation in the North Sea. It’s due to arrive in the UK next year.

This is the latest in a series of court actions between Shell and Greenpeace. Read more here.

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts