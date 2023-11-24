‘Pivotal’ work on Western Isles FPSO is happy landing for Apollo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

‘Pivotal’ work on Western Isles FPSO is happy landing for Apollo

The Aberdeen firm has won a multi-million-pound North Sea deal from Neo Energy.
By Keith Findlay
24/11/2023, 7:37 am Updated: 24/11/2023, 7:50 am
Western Isles floating storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. UK North Sea.
Western Isles floating storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. UK North Sea.

Engineering consultancy Apollo is to play a multi-million-pound role in one of the largest new oil and gas projects in the UK North Sea.

The Aberdeen firm has landed the front-end engineering design (Feed) study contract for a project to repurpose and re-use a giant floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Apollo hailed its Feed role, which is believed to be worth about £2 million, as “pivotal in this exciting venture”.

The work for Neo Energy is also expected to support 40 jobs among the 140-plus workforce at Apollo, which is part of Inverness-headquartered Global Energy Group.

FPSO bound for Greater Buchan Area

Apollo’s efforts will support Neo’s planned field redevelopment in the Greater Buchan Area (GBA) 120 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

The contract covers asset repairs and modifications for the Western Isles FPSO, as well as late-life extension procedures.

Jersey Buchan electrification © Jersey Oil and Gas
A map showing the Greater Buchan Area in the North Sea.

There is also a requirement for complex electrical infrastructure to be integrated into the FPSO ensuring it is “electrification ready” and able to accept power from renewable sources.

This will help to support the asset’s long-term future in line with carbon reduction targets set out in the North Sea Transition Deal and UK Government Net Zero Strategy.

This is a unique and exciting project, with the aim of repurposing and redeploying an existing asset with the latest technology and innovative infrastructure.”

Apollo managing director Richard Bell said: “We are pleased to secure this contract from Neo Energy and look forward to working in partnership to deliver this critical Feed study.

“The contract underpins the competency and quality of the engineering team at Apollo.

© Supplied by LinkedIn
Richard Bell, managing director, Apollo.

“This is a unique and exciting project, with the aim of repurposing and redeploying an existing asset with the latest technology and innovative infrastructure.”

The GBA  is one of the largest pre-final investment decision oil and gas projects in the UK North Sea just now, with an estimated 162 million barrels of oil equivalent targeted.

Last week it emerged Aberdeen-based Dana Petroleum was selling its 77% stake in the Western Isles FPSO to co-owner Neo for an undisclosed sum. The vessel is currently working on the Harris and Barra oilfields about 100 miles east of Shetland in the northern North Sea.

Ownership is to eventually be shared with GBA partner Jersey Oil and Gas (JOG).

Modifications to the FPSO are expected to be completed by early 2026, in time for her to be deployed to the GBA and hooked up ready for the anticipated start-up of production in late 2026.

Serica taking 30% stake in GBA

Dana and Neo agreed earlier this year to end production on Harris and Barra “on or around” March 31 2024.

Meanwhile, Serica Energy announced yesterday it planned acquire a 30% non-operated interest in the GBA project from JOG. The deal is subject to regulatory, partner and interested party approvals, but expected to complete in early 2024.

On completion, partners in the GBA will comprise Neo (50% and operator), Serica Energy UK (30%) and JOG (20%).

 

 

