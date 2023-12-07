North Sea operator EnQuest launches new energy business ‘Veri’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea operator EnQuest launches new energy business ‘Veri’

Meanwhile Jonathan Copus, formerly of Getech, has been named new CFO.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
07/12/2023, 7:59 am Updated: 07/12/2023, 10:41 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by GeTech/ SystemEnquest
Salman Malik (L) becomes the CEO of Veri Energy, while Jonathan Copus has been named EnQuest's new CFO.

North Sea operator EnQuest (LON: ENQ) has launched “Veri Energy”, a wholly-owned subsidiary covering new energies.

EnQuest said Veri will be responsible for “managing the company’s existing infrastructure” and new energy business with a focused management structure.

It described this as the “logical next step” in EnQuest’s ambiitons to build an infrastructure and new energy business in a capital-light manner “while providing Veri the opportunity to leverage support from financial and strategic partnerships”.

Salman Malik, the current chief financial officer and managing director of infrastructure and new energy, will become CEO of Veri Energy.

EnQuest © Supplied by EnQuest
EnQuest’s Sullom Voe Terminal.

EnQuest has been engaged in new energy and decarobonisation projects at its Sullom Voe Terminal in Shetland, including carbon capture and storage (CCS), electrification and green hydrogen.

It received offers of four CCS licences in the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA) recent offshore allocation round.

:London-listed EnQuest announced earlier this year that it would seek to reach net zero on its scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 2040.

Salman Malik said: “I am  passionate about energy transition and committed to establishing Veri as a leading infrastructure and new energy company.

“Veri’s initial focus will remain on leveraging EnQuest’s capabilities to progress world scale decarbonisation and new energy projects, including carbon capture and storage, green hydrogen, and electrification at the Sullom Voe Terminal.

New EnQuest CFO

Mr Malik will remain an executive director on the board of EnQuest, while Jonathan Copus will become the new EnQuest CFO from 1 February, 2024.

Mr Copus is the former CEO of Getech Group, which he stood down from earlier this year after seven years at the helm, and spent four years leading South East Asia-focused oil firm Salamander Energy.

He has a background in geology and geoscience, alongside ten years of capital markets experience.

EnQuest CEO Amjad Bseisu said: “Salman has been instrumental in progressing our decarbonisation and new energy ambitions and has been integral to the Group’s successful debt refinancing activities. In his new role as CEO of Veri, I look forward to working together with Salman as Chairman in this important new growth area for the Group and I am excited about the future of Veri Energy as a key contributor on our energy transition path.

“Jonathan Copus brings considerable knowledge to EnQuest, with a broad background in the energy and natural resource sectors built through technical, finance, operational and commercial roles in both large and small organisations. I am excited to welcome Jonathan to EnQuest and look forward to working together to execute our strategy.”

Chairman Gareth Penny added:  “Following the announcement of our net zero commitment by 2040, these strategic appointments and the establishment of Veri Energy represent significant milestones in the Company’s continued growth and commitment to a just energy transition.

“I thank Salman for his efforts in his time as CFO and look forward to continuing to work with him as a valued member of the EnQuest Board of Directors. On behalf of the Board, I am also delighted to welcome Jonathan to EnQuest at this important time in the Company’s journey.”

EnQuest reported pre-tax profits of $112.9m in the first half of 2023.

 

 

