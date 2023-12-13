SeAH lands ‘biggest foundation contract’ in its history for UK wind farm

SeAH Wind has hailed its largest ever single contract award, with the firm now set to supply all monopiles for Vattenfall’s Norfolk Vanguard wind project.

The fabricator said the major supply contract would be delivered from its new facility in Teesside, currently under development, with work beginning in 2026.

The award – the value of which has not been disclosed – will see steel work run to the end of 2027 the company said, securing over 750 new jobs.

The award covers two 1.4GW sites at Norfolk Vanguard East and Norfolk Vanguard West, part of the wider Norfolk development zone off the East Anglian coast. A third zone – Norfolk Boreas – was put on pause earlier this year.

XXL monopiles for Vanguard West and Vanguard East will range from 10 to 11m in diameter, weighing between 1,600 and 2,250 tonnes each, and measuring 70-95m in length.

SeAH wind, owned by South Korean steel firm SeAH Steel Holding, announced the investment decision and broke ground at Teesworks Freeport last summer.

It recently secured backing from both UK Export Finance and South Korean export credit agency K-Sure to shore up financing for the plant from Standard Chartered Bank and HSBC UK.

Construction costs for the facility are expected to total £500m, with eligibility for longer and more flexible repayment terms as a “clean-growth” facility for the Standard Chartered and HSBC loans.

With the order from Vattenfall, SeAH said it can grow the business via secure orders from 2025 to the end of 2027, “providing the perfect launching pad to ensure continued success at the world’s largest single site XXL monopile factory”.

SeAH chief executive Chris Sunghwal Sohn said: “We thank Vattenfall for their trust in SeAH Wind, the UK market has needed an injection of good news, and this contract is a clear signal that UK based companies can be a success in the Offshore Wind industry.

“Now we focus on the future, completing our factory, recruiting the best talent, and making SeAH Wind the market leader in producing the largest monopiles.”

Catrin Jung, head of offshore wind at Vattenfall, added: “We are delighted to be working with SeAH Wind who will be providing the monopiles for Norfolk Vanguard East and West Wind Farms.

“These projects are vital for net zero and providing customers with a low carbon energy system.”

Minister for Investment Lord Johnson also lauded the award, adding: “I’m delighted that SeAH Wind has increased its investment to £650m to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Teesside.

“One of the largest facilities of its kind in the world, this fantastic investment is set to create up to 750 jobs by 2030 and is a great success for the UK’s energy security commitments.

“This is a major vote of confidence in our offshore wind expertise from Vattenfall and will create significant jobs and drive growth in our supply chains.”

It follows an award last month to Aker Solutions, which secured a more than £400m pound contract for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of a high voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore platform at the Vanguard site.