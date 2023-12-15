Odfjell Drilling wins £250m two year contract extension with Aker BP for Deepsea Nordkapp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Odfjell Drilling wins £250m two year contract extension with Aker BP for Deepsea Nordkapp

The two-year contract extension will keep the semi-submersible rig with Aker BP until the end of 2026
By Mathew Perry
15/12/2023, 10:31 am
© Supplied by Odfjell Drillingnorway well slot
The Deepsea Nordkapp semi-sub.

Odfjell Drilling (OSL: ODL) has been given a pre-Christmas boost after winning a two year contract extension from Norway’s Aker BP (OSL: AKBRP) for its Deepsea Nordkapp rig.

The Aberdeen-based firm said the extended contract will begin at the start of 2025 and could be worth up to $325 million (£250m).

The semi-submersible rig has been contracted to Aker BP since its delivery in 2019.

In 2025 the contract value will be worth between $124m and $146m, based on a floor and ceiling day rate, while the contract value for 2026 is approximately $179m.

Aker BP will also pay performance and fuel savings incentive bonuses in addition to the market based day rates.

Odfjell Drilling chief executive officer Kjetil Gjersdal said the company was pleased to extend its contract with Aker BP.

“Together with our Alliance model and its focus on collaboration and innovation, we foresee Odfjell Drilling and Aker BP continuing to set new performance benchmarks and provide safe and efficient operations with the Deepsea Nordkapp for many years to come,” Mr Gersdal said.

“With this extension, our owned fleet is further secured with firm backlog from 2024 and beyond at increasing day rates.

“In addition, the rolling optionality mechanism will continue to give opportunity to further extend this backlog at market rates.”

‘Alliance’ rigs and wells agreement

The contract extension follows the announcement in January this year that Aker BP had signed a five-year ‘alliance’ agreement with three offshore drillers.

The agreements for rigs and wells with Noble Corporation, Odfjell Drilling and Halliburton is part of the company’s plans for a significant build out of new projects and drilling across Norwegian waters.

Under the deal Aker BP secured commitments for the Noble Integrator and Noble Invincible jack-ups.

Meanwhile Odfjell’s Deepsea Stavanger will join the Aker BP rig fleet in 2025 under a five-year contract.

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts