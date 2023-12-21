Harbour Energy to buy Wintershall DEA in $11.2bn deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Harbour Energy to buy Wintershall DEA in $11.2bn deal

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
21/12/2023, 2:23 pm Updated: 21/12/2023, 4:47 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
harbour energy
Harbour Energy offices at Hill of Rubislaw, Aberdeen. Wullie Marr

North Sea giant Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) has unveiled an $11.2bn deal to buy German oil and gas firm Wintershall DEA.

The portfolio covers upstream oil and gas assets in Norway, Germany, Denmark, Argentina, Mexico, Egypt and Libya.

It does not cover any assets in Russia, where Wintershall DEA has a presence but announced it this year it would be exiting.

Harbour Energy, the largest producer in the UK North Sea, has been seeking opportunities outside Britain due to the impact of the windfall tax – which it says “wiped out” profits in 2022 and saw the firm make layoffs.

It follows a flurry of big deals for Harbour Energy, formerly Chrysaor, including packages of assets from Shell, ConocoPhillips, and most recently a reverse takeover of Premier Oil which led to its current iteration after listing in London.

Harbour Energy shares rose 23% on Thursday afternoon (4.35pm) following the Wintershall DEA announcement to 300.49 pence.

Harbour Energy wintershall dea © Harbour Energy
Linda Cook, Harbour Energy CEO

Bosses said this move for Wintershall DEA is expected to “transform” Harbour Energy into “one of the world’s largest and most geographically diverse” independent oil and gas firms.

The deal will add 1.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent in reserves (2P) which Harbour said had development costs of $10 per barrel.

The move more than doubles production for Harbour Energy, which totalled 208,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, to more than 500,000 boe per day.

It will also boost the gas-weighting of the production portfolio to more than 60%, and improve the combined firm’s emissions intensity.

Harbour’s intensity of production was 21 kg CO2/ barrel in 2022, which will now be 15 kg / barrel.

Completion of the deal, with Wintershall DEA owners BASF and Letter ONE, is expected in Q4 of 2024.

New structure and increased dividend

wintershall dea harbour energy © Supplied by Wintershall DEA
Wintershall and DEA completed a merger in 2019.

Harbour Energy chairman R. Blair Thomas, CEO Linda Cook and CFO Alexander Krane will lead the enhanced group.

BASF is expected to nominate directors but LetterONE will have no representatives on the board due to sanctions on their Russian minority owners.

Harbour Energy said it intends to take on employees linked to the assets being acquired, along with “some employees” from Wintershall DEA’s corporate headquarters which is understood to play host to around 800 workers.

The firm will also be able to increase its annual dividend from around $200m to $455m due to the deal, and expects the move to “significantly improve” its credit rating, improving its access to other funding.

The new firm will have combined revenues of $5.1bn and earnings before interest tax depreciation and amoritsation of $3.7bn for the six months to end of June 2023.

Wintershall completed its merger with fellow German firm DEA in 2019, with the combined firm having a particular focus on Norway.

It was reported earlier this year that BASF was seeking an exit from the group, with a sale or IPO considered.

The $11.2bn deal is covered by issuing $4.15bn of equity to Wintershall DEA shareholders, with 921.2m new Harbour shares to be issued, along with assuming existing Wintershall DEA bonds valued at $4.9bn.

Another $2.15bn of the cash consideration will be funded through cash flow from Wintershall DEA’s upstream portfolio.

Fourth major acquisition

CEO Linda Cook said: “Today’s announcement marks Harbour’s fourth major acquisition and the most transformational step yet in our journey to build a uniquely positioned, large-scale, geographically diverse independent oil and gas company.

“The addition of Wintershall Dea’s assets will increase our production to over 500 kboepd, extend our reserves life, and enhance our margins and cash flow, all supporting enhanced shareholder returns over the longer run. Importantly, the acquisition also advances our energy transition objectives by shifting our portfolio towards natural gas, lowering our GHG emissions intensity and expanding our CCS interests into new European markets.

“I am proud of what we have achieved so far – a testament to the skill, hard work and commitment of our people – including our track record of safe and responsible operations and disciplined capital allocation, which have made this acquisition possible.

“We look forward to completion of the acquisition and welcoming Wintershall Dea employees to Harbour, and to our further growth as we continue to build a global independent oil and gas company of the future.”

