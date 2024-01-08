BP shareholders urge oil giant to target BAE head as new CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

BP shareholders urge oil giant to target BAE head as new CEO

BAE Systems chief Charles Woodburn is being backed by some investors to replace former CEO Bernard Looney
By Mathew Perry
08/01/2024, 7:55 am Updated: 08/01/2024, 11:20 am
© BloombergSignage for BP at the company's booth during the Gastech Exhibition & Conference in Singapore, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
Signage for BP at the company's booth during the Gastech Exhibition & Conference in Singapore, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

Major investors in UK oil giant BP (LON:BP) are reportedly backing BAE Systems chief executive Charles Woodburn to be the next head of the company.

Sky News reported several large shareholders want BP to target an external candidate as CEO for the first time in its 114-year history to replace former head Bernard Looney.

Mr Looney resigned in September last year over allegations regarding ‘personal relationships’ with company colleagues.

BP recently confirmed Mr Looney will forfeit up to £32 million after concluding he “knowingly misled the board” over the allegations, which amounted to “serious misconduct”.

The company has been conducting a search for Mr Looney’s replacement in the weeks since and three internal candidates, including interim CEO Murray Auchincloss, are rumoured to have been shortlisted.

bp © Supplied by bp
BP interim chief executive officer Murray Auchincloss.

As well as Mr Auchincloss, BP’s EVP trading and shipping, Carol Howle and EVP customers and products Emma Delaney are being considered.

If either Ms Howle or Ms Delaney are promoted to the top job, they would be the first female head of one of Britain’s oil majors.

Woodburn “an obvious candidate”

But one investor told Sky News that Mr Woodburn was “an obvious candidate” for the job, given the success of his tenure at BAE and his stint at oilfield services companies SLB (NYSE: SLB) and Expro Group (NYSE: XPRO).

It is unclear whether Mr Woodburn has been formally approached by BP or headhunters acting for the company, although several sources told Sky News they understood his interest had been sounded out in recent weeks.

The rumours of a move to BP are not the first time Mr Woodburn has been linked to interest from outside BAE.

In 2021, British-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto reportedly offered him the chance to become its chief executive.

In response to the rumours, a BAE spokesperson told Sky News: “Charles is chief executive of BAE Systems and we have no comment on BP personnel matters.”

Meanwhile, Sky News said BP confirmed that the recruitment process for its next CEO was ongoing, but declined to comment on potential candidates.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts