Thierry Desmarest, who made Total a major oil player, dies at 78

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Thierry Desmarest, who made Total a major oil player, dies at 78

By Bloomberg
11/01/2024, 7:19 am
© BloombergThierry Desmarest Photographer: Nelson Ching/Bloomberg
Thierry Desmarest Photographer: Nelson Ching/Bloomberg

Thierry Desmarest, who transformed the French company now known as TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE) into one of the world’s largest energy companies, has died. He was 78.

He died on Wednesday after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for 10 years, Le Monde newspaper reported, without further details. The company confirmed his death.

Desmarest was chief executive officer of what was then called Total SA from 1995 to 2010 and again for a short period in 2014. Under his supervision, Total bought other companies to become one of the world’s biggest publicly traded oil companies.

Over the course of less than a year, in 1998-1999, he engineered the takeover of Belgium’s Petrofina SA to create France’s biggest oil company, then the purchase of its French rival, Elf Aquitaine SA, in what was the country’s largest takeover battle. That further consolidated the oil industry, following British Petroleum Plc’s purchase of Amoco Corp. and Exxon Corp.’s acquistion of Mobil Corp.

Before that, Total had been regarded as a company that couldn’t find oil and depended for profits on its retail filling stations.

Desmarest faced criticism for a catastrophic oil spill in 1999 following the sinking of a tanker Total had hired. The Erika, as the Maltese ship was named, leaked about 20,000 tons of fuel into the sea after the vessel sank off the coast of northwest France.

It was also under Desmarest that a Total chemical plant in Toulouse exploded in September 2001, killing 31 people in a blast that measured 3.4 on the Richter scale

Mineral Resources

Thierry Desmarest was born in Paris on Dec. 18, 1945, the son of an administrative judge. He graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique and the National Mining School, France’s top technical universities. His first job was with the Direction des Mines, the government body that oversees France’s mineral resources.

At 37 he went off for two years to oversee mining operations in the mineral-rich Pacific territory of New Caledonia. That was followed by five years as a technical adviser to various French government ministries.

He joined Total in 1981 to run its Algerian units, and went on to lead its Latin American, French, East Asian and West African operations. In 1989, he became director general of its worldwide exploration and production activities, promoted by new CEO Serge Tchuruk.

Under Tchuruk and Desmarest it made major discoveries in Nigeria, Indonesia and Colombia. Profit in the first two years they were in charge was three times the previous two years.

When Tchuruk left to take over engineering company Alcatel Alsthom in 1995, Desmarest became Total’s CEO.

He decorated his office with geological curiosities from his travels and kept on pushing for new finds and lower costs, Bloomberg reported in 1999.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts