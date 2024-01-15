Grangemouth: When did the Scottish Government get told of closure?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Grangemouth: When did the Scottish Government get told of closure?

Energy secretary insists government was told at same point as workforce, despite receiving warnings in February 2022.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
15/01/2024, 2:12 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Kami Thomson/ DCTGrangemouth
Scottish Energy Secretary Neil Gray in Aberdeen on Monday.

Scottish Energy Secretary Neil Gray has insisted the government was told of the closure of Grangemouth oil refinery at the same time as the workforce – despite reports it was warned nearly two years ago.

Unions and opposition parties have condemned the Scottish Government after a Sunday Mail report revealed former energy minister Michael Matheson was warned of the risk to Grangemouth in February 2022 by Petroineos.

Following news breaking in November of the impending closure, Neil Gray told a Holyrood committee the following month that the Scottish Government was told at the same time as the workforce.

Speaking to reporters in Aberdeen on Monday, Mr Gray was asked about the apparent disparity in timelines.

He said: “Obviously we were in discussions over a number of years with Petroineos around the future of that site, as you’d expect from a government that has an interest in a key piece of strategic infrastructure.

“The time that we were told of their decision, their definite decision, was at the same time that the workforce were told. There was no definite decision until that was communicated to us.”

Grangemouth

Hundreds of jobs are at risk over the closure, which could be as soon as 2025 after an  18-month process to transition it to a fuel import terminal.

According to an freedom of information inquiry by the Sunday Mail, Michael Matheson was warned of the risk in February 2022, and passed that information on to then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Unite the union said the delay to act was a “strategic failure” while the Conservatives said workers will feel “betrayed”.

Mr Gray said the Scottish Government is working to try to mitigate job cuts, adding that the UK Government’s reponsibility to energy security and unlocking “alternative opportunities” to oil and gas was important.

“Look, I want to keep the refinery to stay open as long as possible, clearly. That’s important in terms of jobs, that’s important in terms of the economy, but this is a commercial decision at the end of the day for Petroineos.

“We will do all we can to support them in making that final decision which we expect at some point this year.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts