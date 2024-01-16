Who won? Companies celebrate as Norway dishes out oil and gas licences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Who won? Companies celebrate as Norway dishes out oil and gas licences

A total of 24 companies have been offered oil and gas licences in Norway from the APA 2023 round.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
16/01/2024, 3:12 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstocknorway oil licences
24 companies were offered licences.

Equinor, which is majority owned by the Norwegian state, unsurprisingly led the awards, but 23 other firms made up the winners of the latest oil and gas licensing round.

Norway has made offers for oil and gas licences across the North Sea, Norwegian Sea and Barents Sea in its “awards in pre-defined areas (APA)” 2023 round.

Equinor gained 39 awards across operated and non-operated licences.

Aker BP came second place with 27 awards, followed by Var Energi with 16.

Of the 62 production licences, 29 are in the North Sea, 25 in the Norwegian Sea and eight in the Barents Sea.

A total of 16 of the production licences are additional acreage for existing production licences.

See below for a region-by-region breakdown:

North Sea:

-29 licences awarded.

-Top operator: Aker BP (12 awards, all operated)

Norway oil licences © Supplied by Norwegian Offshore D
North Sea

 

Norwegian Sea:

-25 licences awarded

-Top operator (Wintershall Dea with four operated, six non operated)

© Supplied by Norwegian Offshore D
Norwegian Sea

 

Barents Sea:

-Eight awards made.

-Top operator: Equinor (four operated and 3 non-operated)

© Supplied by Norwegian Offshore D
Barents Sea.

Kalmar Ildstad, director of licence management in the Norwegian Offshore Directorate, said: “We can see that the companies still have plenty of faith in making more discoveries in areas with familiar geology and close to existing infrastructure.

“It’s important to prove resources so that available capacity in established process plants and pipeline systems can be utilised. This means that even small discoveries can yield significant value creation.”

Equinor’s Jez Averty, senior vice president for subsurface for the Norwegian continental shelf, said: “These licences give Equinor and our partners new opportunities to further develop the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) as an energy province. We are familiar with the geology and confident that we will make new discoveries.”

The Norway oil and gas licences come as the UK Government is expected to issue up to 88 more awards for the British offshore sector in the coming weeks.

Earlier this week, Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf slammed the awards, while Viaro Energy CEO Francesco Mazzagatti argued rounds should continue until the year 2035.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts