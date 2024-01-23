px Group taps Sembcorp operations expert as new COO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

px Group taps Sembcorp operations expert as new COO

By Andrew Dykes
23/01/2024, 8:00 am
© Supplied by px Grouppx Group chief operating officer David Thompson.
Infrastructure operator px Group has appointed David Thompson as its new chief operating officer (COO) as it grows its asset management expertise.

Mr Thompson joins from Sembcorp, where he was UK operations director, and will succeed current operations boss Trevor High, who is moving into a part-time strategic role in the group after more than 30 years with the company.

Stockton-on-Tees headquartered px manages major assets including the St Fergus Gas Terminal and the Breagh gas fields, and is the owner-operator of Saltend Chemicals Park near Hull. The firm is backed by private equity house Ara Partners, whose subsidiary Aksiom Services Group (ASG) backed the management team in a 2021 buyout from former owner Bluewater.

ASG is a partnership between Dublin-headquartered venture capital business Aksiom Group and Houston-based private-equity firm Ara Partners.

Mr Thompson joins the company from energy developer Sembcorp, where as UK operations director he led teams running large-scale assets in highly regulated, high hazard environments such as petrochemical, energy and industrial parks.

At Sembcorp, he responsible for the operational turnaround and integration of the 800MW decentralised energy UK Power Reserve acquisition, has built and operated one of the UK’s largest battery storage portfolios, and has led extensive safety improvement programs and asset management transformation projects with a focus on decarbonisation technologies.

At px, he will be responsible for development of the company’s asset management teams and the safe operations of the sites it owns and those it runs on behalf of asset owners.

As part of his role, Mr Thompson will also join px Group’s executive committee.

© Supplied by px Group
px Group HQ in Teesside.

The company said his broad expertise across local and international projects – including hydrogen, energy from waste and energy storage – would help support both its clients’ and its own decarbonisation efforts.

CEO Geoff Holmes added: “David is an engineer by trade, has a detailed knowledge of UK energy and infrastructure, and his ambitions match ours. He is also local to our headquarters in Stockton, having spent the last fifteen years in and around the north east with Sembcorp at Wilton.

“He will be instrumental in driving our ambitions of growth internationally and domestically, whilst ensuring our sites and assets are operating safely and as efficiently as possible.”

Mr Thompson said: “I am delighted to have started with px Group, a company playing a crucial role in UK energy supply, security and decarbonisation, with an exciting ambition to grow.

“We are responsible for several of the UK’s most important energy assets, and that’s a huge challenge as we continue to focus on efficiency and decarbonisation, while keeping safety and our people at the heart of everything we do.”

Mr Holmes also paid “special thanks” to outgoing ops director Trevor High, who he said has been “a key driver” of the company’s growth since its inception.

“I am grateful to have had his support and guidance in the four and a half years I have been here.”

“I am delighted that Trevor has agreed to stay on in a part-time role, continuing to offer his expertise and know-how to our people.”

