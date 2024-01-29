Dundee hydraulics firm invests £500k in new Aberdeen business

Saturn Fluid Engineering plans to invest a six-figure sum in expanding its Aberdeen business.

The Dundee-based hydraulic systems specialist said its investment of more than £500,000 would see it create a new integrity division in Aberdeen, with up to 10 new jobs expected during the first quarter of the year.

In addition to expanding its service offering, it’s hoped the new business – Saturn Integrity Management Ltd – will consolidate what the company describes as a “growing presence” in the north east.

The firm will offer technical expertise in system integrity, maintenance and inspection services including flexible hose assemblies, small bore tubing and accumulator management.

New recruitment in Aberdeen will also put Saturn on track to welcome its 50th team member in the coming months, with further growth eyed in the oil and gas and renewables sectors.

Founded by Ewen and Shona Clunie in 2016, the group works with clients across the defence, marine and energy sectors.

Overseas work accounts for some 50% of Saturn’s business and, alongside its headquarters at Waters Edge in Dundee, the firm has other premises in Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, and Australia.

Saturn said it intends to add a Sydney location to established bases in Perth and Adelaide, with Canada and Saudi Arabia also high on its list of international target areas.

It has a strong and enviable track record in delivering dynamic, customer focused fluid management solutions using unrivalled technical expertise and support to consistently exceed customer expectations.

Commenting on the launch of Saturn’s Aberdeen-based integrity division, Ewen Clunie said: “The creation of this new part of the business is a natural evolution for us, and choosing Aberdeen as a springboard for growth is a crucial step in placing us close to a growing customer base.

“By increasing our presence in the area and creating this new division, we will be well positioned to capitalise on opportunities in and around the region, and uplevel efficient delivery of our products and services throughout 2024 and beyond.”