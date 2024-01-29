Dundee hydraulics firm invests £500k in new Aberdeen business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Dundee hydraulics firm invests £500k in new Aberdeen business

By Andrew Dykes
29/01/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 29/01/2024, 2:30 pm
© Supplied by SaturnGerald Forbes (left) and Les Brown (right), Saturn.
Gerald Forbes (left) and Les Brown (right), Saturn.

Saturn Fluid Engineering plans to invest a six-figure sum in expanding its Aberdeen business.

The Dundee-based hydraulic systems specialist said its investment of more than £500,000 would see it create a new integrity division in Aberdeen, with up to 10 new jobs expected during the first quarter of the year.

In addition to expanding its service offering, it’s hoped the new business – Saturn Integrity Management Ltd – will consolidate what the company describes as a “growing presence” in the north east.

The firm will offer technical expertise in system integrity, maintenance and inspection services including flexible hose assemblies, small bore tubing and accumulator management.

New recruitment in Aberdeen will also put Saturn on track to welcome its 50th team member in the coming months, with further growth eyed in the oil and gas and renewables sectors.

Founded by Ewen and Shona Clunie in 2016, the group works with clients across the defence, marine and energy sectors.

Overseas work accounts for some 50% of Saturn’s business and, alongside its headquarters at Waters Edge in Dundee, the firm has other premises in Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, and Australia.

Saturn said it intends to add a Sydney location to established bases in Perth and Adelaide, with Canada and Saudi Arabia also high on its list of international target areas.

It has a strong and enviable track record in delivering dynamic, customer focused fluid management solutions using unrivalled technical expertise and support to consistently exceed customer expectations.

Commenting on the launch of Saturn’s Aberdeen-based integrity division, Ewen Clunie said: “The creation of this new part of the business is a natural evolution for us, and choosing Aberdeen as a springboard for growth is a crucial step in placing us close to a growing customer base.

“By increasing our presence in the area and creating this new division, we will be well positioned to capitalise on opportunities in and around the region, and uplevel efficient delivery of our products and services throughout 2024 and beyond.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts