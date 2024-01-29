TRAC International blames job losses on Brexit and inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

TRAC International blames job losses on Brexit and inflation

Radio division drives Aberdeen-based firm to a loss, despite success in energy segment
By Mathew Perry
29/01/2024, 7:00 am
© Shutterstocknorth sea hse
Offshore worker using rope access.

Aberdeen-headquartered TRAC International has said Brexit and inflation have led to heavy group losses led by its radio division.

The oil and gas firm, which launched the radio segment in 2007, has posted a £3.2m loss for 2023, building on a £2.5m loss the prior year.

Meanwhile, job numbers have diminished 40% from a peak of 600 in 2018 to 350, according to latest filings on companies house.

Despite a modest profit in its core energy division, TRAC International director Danny Hawthorn said the radio segment has dragged down its group results.

The segment, since moved out of the UK to India, had experienced an anticipated downturn in revenue as 5G mobile networks become more established.

“However, this coupled with supply chain challenges and raw material cost increases specifically as a result of Brexit, along with increased costs from the ongoing energy and cost of living crisis, Radio Design has had to relocate its entire manufacturing business from Shipley, West Yorkshire to their existing facility in India,” Mr Hawthorn said.

TRAC Energy © Supplied by ThinkPR
TRAC International director Danny Hawthorn

“Management and R&D activities remain in the UK however these were the main reason for posting a loss in 2022/23.”

Energy and renewables segment still positive

Despite challenges in its radio segment, Mr Hawthorn said TRAC is continuing to invest in its Energy and Renewables divisions.

Mr Hawthorn said the TRAC Energy division had experienced continued growth since 2018 and had increased its headcount least year.

“On the Energy front, despite the ongoing challenges in availability of suitably qualified personnel, increased export costs due again to Brexit, increased energy costs and the IR35 rule changes which limits our ability to provide a ‘floating’ or ad-hoc workforce, TRAC Energy Ltd has shown strong growth getting back up to pre-COVID revenue levels and posting a small profit,” Mr Hawthorn said.

“This includes for significant investment in our Renewable Services division, where we are successfully developing our services within this sector.

© Supplied by TRAC Renewables
A TRAC Renewables worker

“We anticipate a stronger performance from Radio Design in the current financial year, and will continue to invest heavily in our Energy business, supporting our existing North Sea customers and beyond, whilst developing our capability within the Renewable marketplace.”

Supply chain woes

Inflationary pressures and rising energy costs have hit the North East supply chain in recent years, with confidence within the oil and gas and renewables sectors declining last year.

Firms are also struggling to secure investment, leading to warnings a flight of capital for the oil and gas supply chain “will jeopardise” the UK energy transition.

In addition to recent missed opportunities for UK companies surrounding maintenance work on Hywind floating offshore wind turbines, the UK government has also raised concerns about supply chain obstacles which could hinder the development of the nascent carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) industry.

These challenges within the energy supply chain are not unique to the UK, with Europe’s offshore wind ambitions also experiencing setbacks from bottlenecks and construction delays.

 

