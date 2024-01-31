Apache boss grills politicians on North Sea windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Apache boss grills politicians on North Sea windfall tax

“What are you doing about the Energy Profits Levy? Because clearly that’s driving out investment here in the UK.”
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
31/01/2024, 2:08 pm Updated: 31/01/2024, 3:45 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© DCT/ AGCCapache windfall tax
Left: MSPs Douglas Lumsden and Sarah Boyack. R: Apache UK country manager Jillian Owen.

The North Sea boss of Apache has grilled a trio of politicians on the windfall tax as uncertainty remains around Labour’s future policy on the levy.

Jillian Owen, UK country boss for the US oil firm, spoke out at a live recording of the Holyrood Sources podcast in Aberdeen on Tuesday night, with MSPs from the SNP, Scottish Conservatives and Scottish Labour.

Apache (NASDAQ: APA) has ceased drilling in the UK and has been making rounds of job cuts citing the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) for creating challenging market conditions.

Ms Owen said: “I think you’ve all said hydrocarbons are important, they’re here to stay, we need it for the future, it’s part of the energy mix, so what are you doing about the Energy Profits Levy? Because clearly that’s driving out investment here in the UK.

“Unfortunately it’s having a real knock-on impact to the industry. To talk about Apache – we stopped drilling in the North Sea, we’ve downmanned our drilling rigs, we’ve reduced our workforce, unfortunately, and a lot of that is because of the impact of the Energy Profits Levy.”

Apache windfall tax © Supplied by System
Apache’s Forties Alpha.

North east Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden, whose party in Westminster introduced the tax measure, said: “As a north-east MSP, I’m not going to stand up for the UK Government here. I’m completely against the EPL.

“But I can understand why it taken in at the time. Energy bills were going through the roof and there was money required to offset some of that huge increases.”

A general election is coming up

Mr Lumsden said Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross, has been making representations to have the levy scrapped.

Apache is among several operators which have cut spending over the measure, with Harbour Energy also having made job cuts.

Ms Owen went on to query Labour for answers, as “a general election is coming up and that is where a lot of the uncertainty lies for investment in the UK”.

Sarah Boyack, Scottish Labour MSP for Lothian, said the EPL was “brought in at a time when costs for households had absolutely rocketed”.

However, pushed several times on what would need to happen for the EPL to be cut, Ms Boyack deflected.

“I think it’s a question of the government working with industry and also getting those bills down, it’s a combination,” she said.

Asked about the frustration in the room, she added that the “difficult questions” are among the items she’d take away from the event.

‘Presumption against’?

apache windfall tax © Supplied by AGCC
Scottish energy minister Gillian Martin.

SNP energy minister Gillian Martin also received a grilling on the podcast as her government prepares to publish Scotland’s energy strategy in the summer.

The draft document contains a “presumption against” further exploration, which was a running topic of the night, and she would not answer probes on whether that wording will be in the final strategy.

“I think we’ve become very hung up on those two words at the expense of actually having a nuanced conversation about what that means,” said Ms Martin.

“Every licence application is a presumption against. You have to have conditions met in order to get a licence. Your driving test is a presumption that you will fail if you don’t do everything correctly. “

“So a presumption against – I don’t like using it so much and I don’t like hearing about it all the time. Not because its politically uncomfortable for me , but I feel we’ve almost hung our hat on it too much.”

Ms Martin insisted it is “not a carte blanche situation where there won’t be any exploration” but will depend on the situation at the time and the country’s energy security needs.

She called for a global standard to be set for oil and gas climate checkpoints to hit net zero “because them we know what’s acceptable and what’s not acceptable”.

