New CEO at Hydrasun helm after D2Zero launch

Neil Thompson has been appointed chief executive of Hydrasun, as former boss Bob Drummond takes on management of the newly created D2Zero group.

Mr Thompson took on the role of chief executive in January, as owner SCF Partners announced it would combine its portfolio of energy services firms Score Group, Hydrasun, Fuel Cell Systems, Powerstar and Global E&C into a £500m decarbonisation business dubbed D2Zero.

The move will see the ownership structure for each business brought together under SCF, though they will continue to operate as separate companies.

Mr Thompson will report to Mr Drummond, who retains his role as the firm’s executive chairman alongside his new position leading the D2Zero group.

With a career spanning more than 30 years in the international oil and gas industry, he joined Hydrasun in 2003 and was appointed chief commercial officer in 2015 and later chief operating officer in 2018.

He has a track record of delivering major projects worldwide across a range of industries and has led the development and implementation of the company’s own hydrogen strategy.

© Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson

It comes as Aberdeen-headquartered Hydrasun, which provides fluid transfer, power and control solutions to the energy and marine sectors, continues its push into the emerging hydrogen sector.

In 2022 it unveiled plans to invest in a raft of initiatives, including the launch of a new £1.26 million skills academy, courses for which were being finalised last year.

The firm employs just under 500 people across its operations, around 400 of which are located in Scotland and a significant proportion in Aberdeen.

Mr Drummond recently told staff that 2024 would be “a very pivotal year” for the business, as it aims to grow both its hydrogen projects arm and its mobility and refuelling work through Fuel Cell Systems.

Meanwhile, D2Zero is currently setting up a new group headquarters within the Aberdeen ETZ, and intends to make further senior appointments including a chief commercial officer, CFO and chief marketing officer by the end of March.

The group intends to focus on four key areas of emissions reduction, clean hydrogen, power efficiency and management including microgrids, and carbon capture and storage, leveraging the strengths of each group business to deliver solutions and to break into new markets.