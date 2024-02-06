New CEO at Hydrasun helm after D2Zero launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

New CEO at Hydrasun helm after D2Zero launch

By Andrew Dykes
06/02/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by HydrasunHydrasun CEO Neil Thompson.
Hydrasun CEO Neil Thompson.

Neil Thompson has been appointed chief executive of Hydrasun, as former boss Bob Drummond takes on management of the newly created D2Zero group.

Mr Thompson took on the role of chief executive in January, as owner SCF Partners announced it would combine its portfolio of energy services firms Score Group, Hydrasun, Fuel Cell Systems, Powerstar and Global E&C into a £500m decarbonisation business dubbed D2Zero.

The move will see the ownership structure for each business brought together under SCF, though they will continue to operate as separate companies.

Mr Thompson will report to Mr Drummond, who retains his role as the firm’s executive chairman alongside his new position leading the D2Zero group.

With a career spanning more than 30 years in the international oil and gas industry, he joined Hydrasun in 2003 and was appointed chief commercial officer in 2015 and later chief operating officer in 2018.

He has a track record of delivering major projects worldwide across a range of industries and has led the development and implementation of the company’s own hydrogen strategy.

hydrasun hydrogen © Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
Hydrasun CEO Bob Drummond (R) with CCO Craig Sangster at the firm’s new Hydrogen Skills Academy in Aberdeen.

It comes as Aberdeen-headquartered Hydrasun, which provides fluid transfer, power and control solutions to the energy and marine sectors, continues its push into the emerging hydrogen sector.

In 2022 it unveiled plans to invest in a raft of initiatives, including the launch of a new £1.26 million skills academy, courses for which were being finalised last year.

The firm employs just under 500 people across its operations, around 400 of which are located in Scotland and a significant proportion in Aberdeen.

Mr Drummond recently told staff that 2024 would be “a very pivotal year” for the business, as it aims to grow both its hydrogen projects arm and its mobility and refuelling work through Fuel Cell Systems.

Meanwhile, D2Zero is currently setting up a new group headquarters within the Aberdeen ETZ, and intends to make further senior appointments including a chief commercial officer, CFO and chief marketing officer by the end of March.

The group intends to focus on four key areas of emissions reduction, clean hydrogen, power efficiency and management including microgrids, and carbon capture and storage, leveraging the strengths of each group business to deliver solutions and to break into new markets.

